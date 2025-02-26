Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas set to face off against Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza in LA City Open Division championship

Alijah Arenas, USC commit and the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, led his team, the Chatsworth Chancellors, to the Championship round of the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships. The Chancellors defeated Palisades with a 77-47 scoreline on Monday.

However, Arenas will face tough competition from the son of the 2009 NBA Champ Trevor Ariza and the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2026, Tajh Ariza, in the finals.

Ariza also led his team, the Westchester Comets, to a 68-57 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. He recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in that match.

Arenas led Chatsworth to a 62-51 win against Fairfax in the quarterfinals on Feb. 19, scoring 21 points and eight rebounds. On the other hand, Westchester defeated Birmingham with a 60-41 scoreline on Wednesday.

Tajh Ariza, who ranks at the third spot in the small forward position and fifth in California, played in the Nike EYBL 17U, representing Team Why Not. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. In the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July, he averaged 13.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 1.8 apg.

On the other hand, Alijah Arenas, who ranks at the fourth spot in the shooting guard and third in California, committed to the Trojans on Jan. 30. He did this after considering offers from UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and Louisville, among others.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has played 24 matches for Chatsworth this season and is averaging 30.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.1 spg and 0.8 bpg. In three seasons for the Chancellors, Arenas has played 86 games and is scoring 31.4 points, grabbing 8.4 rebounds, dishing out 2.9 assists, stealing the ball 1.6 times and has 1.1 blocks per contest.

What happened when Alijah Arenas faced Tajh Ariza last time?

The duo met earlier this season with Alijah Arenas taking home the win as he led Chatsworth to a 58-56 victory. Arenas recorded a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Ariza scored 14 points.

There were also some special guests with the 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden, USC head coach Eric Musselman and Alijah Arenas' father, Gilbert Arenas, watching the game from the stands.

Do you think Chatsworth will defeat Westchester to win the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships?

