Hamiley Arenas, sister of Alijah Arenas and daughter of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has impressed many with her performances for the Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.

Alijah Arenas, who reclassified to the Class of 2025 from 2026, proudly expressed his thoughts after the combo guard received her first offer from the University of Wisconsin. She shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Chatsworth High School senior reshared the post on his IG story with a two-word reaction:

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas shares 2-word reaction to sister Hamiley Arenas' first D1 offer, from Big Ten powerhouse (alijah0arenas)

"@hamileyarenas0 first offer," the 6-foot-5 shooting guard captioned his story along with some fire emojis.

Trending

Here's the post Hamiley Arenas shared:

"After a great conversation with Head Coach Marisa Moseley, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin, Thank you for believing me!!♥️🤍#GoBadgers #godbless 🦡 @badgerwbb," she captioned the post.

Hamiley is averaging a double-double in her debut season for Notre Dame, scoring 22.8 points, dishing out 3.3 assists, grabbing 12.7 rebounds, stealing the ball 3.2 times, combined with 0.9 blocks per game. Her career high came in the 71-47 victory over Rolling Hills Prep where she scored 31 points on 41% shooting.

Her brother, Alijah Arenas, is also attracting attention and will be looking to announce his college choice soon. He has played 78 games for Chatsworth so far and is averaging 31.8 points, 2.9 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

This year, the Chatsworth, CA native has played 16 games and is averaging 31.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2.2 SPG and 0.8 BPG. His breakout season came last year when he scored 33.0 points, dished out 2.9 assists, grabbed 8.6 boards, stole the ball 1.3 times and had 0.9 blocks per contest in 35 games.

Alijah Arenas named in 247Sports' Top Ten Recruits

Alijah Arenas recently made it to the 247Sports' list of Top 10 Recruits in the Class of 2025. The rankings that were posted on their Instagram page, in collaboration with other famous basketball media houses, MaxPerps and CBS Sports, put Arenas at the 10th spot.

Arenas was in the elite company of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament, Darius Acuff, Mikel Brown Jr., Chris Cenac, Koa Peat and Caleb Wilson.

According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, Arizona leads the race to land Arenas. Which college do you think he will choose?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback