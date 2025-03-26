Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas wins major CIF honor along with Bryce James' teammate and others 

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas won Sports Illustrated's 2024/25 Southern California Offensive Player of the Year award on Monday. Arenas, a five-star signee for USC, led Chatsworth to the CIF state final, averaging 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

He helped the Chancellors secure first place in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League with a 26-9 record. The Chancellors were regional champions but lost in the championship final to Jesuit.

Bryce James' teammate, Bryce Cofield, was named Defensive Player of the Year.

The Sports Illustrated All-CIF SoCal Awards is a yearly award that recognizes the best-performing players from Southern California. Five-star Roosevelt shooting guard Brayden Burries was crowned Player of the Year. He averaged 29.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.4 apg and 2.9 spg this season, leading the Mustangs to championship victory.

Other award recipients include Santa Barbara's Luke Zuffelato, named Breakout Player of the Year, and Notre Dame's NaVorro Bowman, who won Newcomer of the Year. Shalen Shepherd was recognized as Freshman of the Year, while Roosevelt High School's head coach received Coach of the Year honors.

Sports Illustrated also announced the All CIF SoCal first team, featuring players such as Tajh Ariza, Tyran Stokes, Nikolas Khamenia and Elzie Harrington. The second team includes Maxi Adams, Jason Crowe Jr. and Gavin Hightower, among others.

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas became the 15th player in state history to score 3,000 points

Alijah Arenas' final game with the Chatsworth Chancellors ended in defeat, but it marked a record-breaking achievement for the 6-foot-6 shooting guard. In that game, he reached the 3,000-point milestone, becoming the 15th player in CIF history to do so and the first from the LA City Section.

Arenas, who reclassified to the 2025 class, finished his high school career with 3,002 points.

