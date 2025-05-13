Gilbert Arenas' USC-bound son Alijah Arenas joins LeBron James' agent in latest NIL venture

USC five-star signee Alijah Arenas has joined Klutch Sports Group, a sports agency representing more than 200 players across different sports and leagues. The group, with a clientele including NBA legend LeBron James, welcomed Arenas on Monday with announcements on Instagram and X. In the welcome post on X, the group wrote;

“Welcome Alijah Arenas.”

The group was founded in 2012, with LeBron among its first clients. James' former teammate with the LA Lakers, Anthony Davis, is also represented by the agency. WNBA star A’ja Wilson is signed by Klutch as well.

The group also has NFL players within its ranks, including Jalen Hurts who was the MVP at Super Bowl LIX.

Arenas joins the group ahead of his college career, becoming part of an extensive NIL family of top college athletes. These include USC women's basketball standout JuJu Watkins, who is the Naismith College Player of the Year. She has closed deals with super brands like Nike and State Farm while a painted mural of her is up in Downtown Los Angeles.

In addition to Watkins, Klutch also represents UConn's Ayanna Patterson and Aliyah Boston of South Carolina. Former USC Trojan and LeBron's first son, Bronny James, was also signed to Klutch when he played in college.

Gilbert Arenas provides update on Alijah Arenas’ condition after car crash

Alijah Arenas fortunately survived a car crash last month involving a Tesla cyber truck. The Chatsworth High School product was driving home from the gym when he lost control of his cyber truck. He ended up in an induced coma but fortunately didn't have any major injuries.

Billed as the future of the Trojans basketball, there were worries over his career following the car crash incident last month.

However, his dad, Gilbert Arenas, provided a positive update last week while appearing on the podcast Pardon My Take. The show host, Dan “Big Cat” Katz asked him how his son was doing and he replied;

“He’s doing a lot better. It was a scary moment. Teenage kids when they get these cars, you kinda get worried about them sometimes. He said the car computer just malfunctioned and ran him right into a fire hydrant and tree…He’s going to USC next year, and UCLA saved his life. So that’s going to be interesting right?”

Alijah Arenas is a top-three shooting guard in the 2025 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking and is California's No. 3 prospect.

