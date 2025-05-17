"Give a kid some privacy": Tyran Stokes shares a cryptic message following the postponement of the Kentucky visit

No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes has already begun his recruitment journey, taking official visits to Louisville and Kansas. He was also set to visit Kentucky, but those plans are now on hold.

Ad

According to On3's Jacob Polacheck, the 6-foot-7 forward has postponed his trip to Kentucky, which was originally scheduled for May 15–17. It's now being pushed to a later date that hasn't been announced yet.

Following the postponement, Stokes tweeted Friday on X, seemingly hinting at the delay and its potential reason.

"Why can't yall give a kid some privacy. " He wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet has attracted several comments from fans, who also felt the tweet was about the recent postponement of his Kentucky visit.

"If this is about Kentucky .. my apologizes go with your heart." One fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Us Kansas fans can't stand Kentucky fans too tyran! Rock chalk." Said another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans simply used the opportunity to pitch their favourite colleges to Stokes:

"Come to BYU with AJ. You'll love it in Provo!" One fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Got a nice quiet spot for you in Lawrence big dawg just say when." Another said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyran Stokes is currently one of the most sought-after high school prospects in the country. He just concluded a strong junior season, averaging 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. His performance helped the Notre Dame Knights to the regional finals of the state championship, finishing the season with a 28-8 record.

Stokes now has one more year of high school basketball left. There's, however, a growing speculation that Stokes might reclassify to the 2025 class, which would fast-track his path to college and see him skip his senior year altogether.

Ad

Which college program has the highest chance of securing Tyran Stokes?

Tyran Stokes currently has a total of 25 college offers. This includes offers from Louisville, Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama and Arizona State.

According to On3's predictions, Louisville is currently ahead in the race to secure Stokes' commitment with a 42.7% chance. Kansas follows behind with a 37.3% chance.

Apart from Kentucky, other colleges in the running for Stokes' commitment all have a less than 1% chance of landing him. In fact, Kentucky has exactly 1%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More