"Give him an opportunity and see what he’s going to do": Four-star 2026 class recruit praises Auburn DL coach Vontrell King-Williams

Four-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright is a top target for Auburn in the 2026 class. The standout from Buford High School (Georgia) has been a key focus for Tigers defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, whom he holds in high regard.

Ad

"He’s a cool guy and a young D-Line coach," Perry-Wright said on Monday, via 247Sports. "Give him an opportunity and a chance and see what he’s going to do with the talent he got this year."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound lineman received an offer from Auburn on Feb. 1, 2023, and has visited Plains multiple times, most recently attending the Tigers' junior day on Jan. 25. That visit gave him a chance to build a stronger connection with King-Williams.

"He's a young coach," Perry-Wright said on Feb. 4, via Rivals. "As he says, he's going to tell you, he doesn't coach a lot of great guys. But when he does, for two freshman All-Americans back-to-back, it shows he knows what he's doing. He just needs the right guys to fill in the place."

Ad

Perry-Wright is on the verge of earning five-star status and ranks as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He could be a big addition to Auburn's 2026 class, which doesn’t have a defensive lineman commit but ranks No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference with six prospects.

Bryce Perry-Wright praises Auburn's push in his recruitment

Since last year, Bryce Perry-Wright has been a frequent visitor to Auburn and Hugh Freeze’s coaching staff has consistently prioritized him during each trip.

Ad

"Even though I'd just seen them maybe two or three days (prior)," Perry-Wright said on Feb. 4, via Rivals. "Having that same vibe with them, building that relationship stronger and stronger was a great feeling, too."

Perry-Wright mentioned that Auburn ranks "pretty high" on his list and plans to visit the Tigers from May 16-18. He also has scheduled visits to Clemson (May 30-June 2), Georgia (June 6-8), Texas (June 13-15) and Texas A&M (June 20-22).

Auburn is considered the frontrunner in Bryce Perry-Wright's recruitment, with On3 giving the Tigers a 30.5% chance of landing his commitment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback