"God is good": AJ Dybantsa shares a warm message for Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas as he makes a safe recovery following Tesla car crash 

No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), AJ Dybantsa was happy about Alijah Arenas' recovery after his car accident on Apr. 24. The USC Trojans commit's father and the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, shared a video of his son looking over some gifts and messages he received.

The video was reshared by Dybantsa on his Instagram story with a supportive message for the 6-foot-5 shooting guard on Thursday/

"God is good, welcome home brother ❤️," Dybantsa captioned the story.

AJ Dybantsa shares a warm message for Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas as he makes a safe recovery following Tesla car crash (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

Gilbert Arenas thanked everyone for the prayers in a heartfelt caption he shared along with the reel on Thursday:

"I want to thank Jose, Bryant, and Robert for saving @alijah0arenas — he can’t wait to meet you guys. Truly grateful to everyone for the prayers, love, and support during his healing. Much love. Funny enough, Alijah told his boys way back: “If I’m ever in a coma, don’t bring flowers. Bust in rapping ‘I might swerve, bend that corner, woah’ by @gelo like it’s the national anthem.”

"Because nothing screams perfect timing like saying ‘Swerve on that corner, woah’… right after you actually did. Into a tree. Into a hospital stay😮‍💨 🗣️WELCOME HOME ❤️," Gilbert Arenas captioned the post.

Arenas was able to get out of the car After the accident before the emergency responders arrived on the scene at 4:55 A.M. However, he was put in a medically induced coma due to excessive smoke inhalation after his Tesla Cybertruck hit a fire hydrant and a tree.

TMZ stated that the accident happened on a two-lane residential road in a 40 MPH zone and was caused due to the excessive speed of the vehicle.

AJ Dybantsa and Alijah Arenas led Team West to win at the McDonald's All-American Game

In the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2, Arenas and Dybantsa were accompanied by other top prospects, including Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, North Carolina Tar Heels signee Caleb Wilson and more.

They led Team West to a 105-92 win against Team East. AJ Dybantsa finished as the second-highest scorer with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out one assist in 24 minutes.

Alijah Arenas had 11 points in 13 minutes while shooting 4-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-4 from behind the three-point arc.

Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter at USC next season while AJ Dybantsa will accompany Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at BYU.

