"GONE BE THE BEST GUARD EVER": Hoops fans react as Arkansas commit Darius Acuff puts up 32 points & becomes Iverson Classic MVP

IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) point guard Darius Acuff was named the Iverson Classic MVP following a dominant display on Saturday. The Arkansas-bound star scored 32 points to lead Team Loyalty to a 164-151 victory over Team Honor.

Slam HS shared the news of Acuff's MVP honor along with his highlights from the game on Instagram on Monday, with scores of fans reacting.

A fan, Nutty_dinero0, commented,

“GONE BE THE BEST GUARD EVER”

Jareeeking213 also added a comment, writing,

“Happy for you keep going.”

Another fan, Jaysfodaze, wrote,

“Bro def has a bag Arkansas needs a sniper tho to get to the next level…”

In another comment, Foodpicsbymr_t observed,

“His pace and strength is a deadly combination.”

Whitneyinmotion also added a comment, saying,

“That pass was silly 🔥 go crazy young king.”

Meanwhile, Bluehefe commented,

“Watched this live… he's the goods.”

In addition to his 32-point tally, Darius Acuff also recorded 11 assists, more than anybody in the game. His outing at the Iverson Classic is only the latest show of the quality that sets him apart as one of the nation's top basketball prospects.

Acuff is the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He's also the class’s No. 2 point guard, per the On3 Industry Ranking. According to some early projections, Acuff may be on his way to being a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Darius Acuff's NIL deal with Reebok

Right before Darius Acuff's incredible performance on Saturday, he concluded an NIL deal with popular clothing brand Reebok. He's the brand's second basketball prospect after signing the Tennessee-bound five-star forward, Nate Ament.

Acuff's deal with Reebok was announced days before Iverson Classic, where he debuted the brand's latest performance shoe, the Engine A. The shoe is set to hit the market on May 15. Acuff said of the deal,

“I’m excited to be joining the Reebok Basketball family. Debuting at the iconic Iverson Classic is a dream come true.”

This new drive by Reebok to invest in basketball is spearheaded by the brand's president and vice president, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson. Iverson spoke on Darius Acuff joining the Reebok team. He said,

“We’re proud to welcome Darius to the team. His energy, ambition, and drive for success is exactly what Reebok Basketball stands for.”

For the next stage of his career, the five-star point guard will enroll at Arkansas later this year.

