"Gonna be something special in a couple years for sure": Fans react as four-star safety commits to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Four-star safety Blaine Bradford committed to Ohio State's 2026 class on Monday. The Catholic High School (Louisiana) standout chose Ryan Day's program over schools like LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas.

"26’s, let’s run it up🌰🌰#BuckeyeNation #BIA," Bradford posted on X following his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect received an offer from OSU last summer. His decision to leave his home state and bypass LSU, where his brother Jacob Bradford (2025) currently plays, has sparked excitement among Buckeyes fans.

"Go Bucks gonna be something special in a couple years for sure," a fan wrote.

"Great decision young man," one wrote.

"Glad to have you in the family continue your hard work and look forward to a bright future from you regardless Ohio State will set you up for future success on and off the field," one wrote.

With Bradford’s commitment and Faheem Delane already secured in the 2025 class, OSU safeties coach Matt Guerrieri has now landed a top-two safety recruit in consecutive years. The Buckeyes have eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation.

"Welcome to the brotherhood! Can’t wait to watch you develop and ball out on Saturdays in CBUS!" one wrote.

"Looking forward to seeing you in Scarlet and Gray!!" one wrote.

"Welcome to Buckeye Nation. So proud to have you become part of the family. Now go do great things!!" one wrote.

Blaine Bradford is the No. 2 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Blaine Bradford shares the reasons behind his commitment to Ohio State

Blaine Bradford becomes the first safety commit in the Buckeyes' 2026 class. In an interview with On3, he shared the reasons behind his commitment, saying (via On3):

“Ohio State is the best place for my development and for my future. I just felt it. You get that gut feeling. When you get that feeling you got to take it."

Buckeyes safeties coach Matt Guerrieri and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton have been tracking Bradford since the beginning of his recruitment, solidifying Ohio State’s standing with him ahead of his visit from March 28 to 31.

"They're gonna win at Ohio State -- and that's a plus," Bradford told Rivals. "Coach G and Coach Day are really good people. I love Coach G's energy. It's 24-7, and I could call him now or 10 p.m. -- he's still the same guy. I talk to the layers up there, and that's how he is. He's a good dude that really wants to win by any means. I love Columbus -- it's a little city, but it's nice with a lot going on up there."

Blaine Bradford will officially visit Ohio State on the June 13-15 weekend.

