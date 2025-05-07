"Got your back forever": Former NBA champ Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza sends heartfelt birthday shoutout to younger brother Tristan 

Tajh Ariza, son of the 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza and a Class of 2026 recruit, will enter his final year of his high school basketball career next season. The small forward's little brother, Tristan, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, is in eighth grade and plays basketball.

The elder Ariza posted a heartfelt birthday wish for his younger brother on his Instagram story.

Former NBA Champ Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza sends heartfelt birthday shoutout to younger brother Tristan (Image: IG/tajhariza)

"Happy bday lil brother, luv you forever. Got your back forever more," he captioned his story and tagged Tristan Ariza.

Tristan Ariza also featured in the Pangos All-American Camp Day 1 Standouts in February. The Westchester High School player was a proud brother as he shared his younger brother's achievement on his IG story again.

Tristan Ariza gets featured on Pangos Jr. All-American camp Day 1 standouts (Image: IG/tajhariza)

The Camp featured players from the 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2032 Classes. Furthermore, the Class of 2029 recruit has performed tremendously in the Pangos All-American Game. He also scored a game-high 17 points last year in February, earning seventh-grade all-star selection.

In his junior year at the Westchester Comets, Tajh Ariza led the team to a 24-10 record and an unbeaten 12-0 record in the California Los Angeles City Section Western Basketball League, where they sit above Palisades, Venice and Fairfax.

In the 2025 CIF State boys basketball championships, the Comets defeated La Jolla Country Day by a 70–47 scoreline on Mar. 4 in the first round. They sealed another victory in the second round after defeating Cleveland by a 71–63 score on Mar. 6.

However, they lost to the son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth, on Mar. 8 in the regional semifinals by a 75–61 score.

Where could we see Tajh Ariza play college basketball?

The Class of 2026 recruit has received offers from top programs, including the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks, Kansas Jayhawks, and Michigan State Spartans.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, USC has the highest chance of landing the forward: 56.4%. They are followed by UCLA with a 4.5% chance, California State University - Northridge with a 3.8% chance and Oregon and Kansas each with a 3.2% chance.

Tajh Ariza has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

