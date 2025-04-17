"Got caught in your aura": Hoops fans react as BYU-bound AJ Dybantsa shares a funny take on his Ja Morant celebration 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will join the BYU Cougars next season. The McDonald's All-American also led Team USA to a 124-114 victory against Team World in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.

On Wednesday, Dybantsa shared a highlight of himself on Instagram, where he made a tough shot from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-9 forward converted the three-pointer and copied Ja Morant's infamous grenade celebration. However, he ran into an opponent player before he could even finish it.

"why son ruined my celly tho," Dybantsa captioned the post.

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

"He got caught in your aura," a fan commented.

"I was there I was like ain't no way bruh 😭," commented a fan.

"The aura, the style, the smoothness us is unmatched. There's a reason why he won 2 gold medals with USA already. he's incomparable, he's the best hs recruit and haters can argue in the comments section," commented another fan.

Hoops fans react as BYU-bound Dybantsa shares a funny take on his Ja Morant celebration (Image: IG/ AJ Dybantsa)

More fans joined the comments section to post their opinions.

"Ja morant has created something 😂," one fan wrote.

AJ Dybantsa leads Team USA to a win at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

Dybantsa scored 15 points on 53.8% shooting, including 1-for-4 from beyond the arc to lead Team USA to a 124-114 win against Team World in a match that went into overtime.

AJ Dybantsa was joined by top prospects, including Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr. and the highest ranked uncommitted player in the Class of 2025, Nate Ament, among others.

Dybantsa is set to miss the 2025 Iverson Classic because the dates clash with his BYU enrollment.

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More