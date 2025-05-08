"Got a little bit of Lamelo in him": Hoops fans react as Jake West dominates at the Ballislife All-American Game

Jake West, the No. 126 player in the Class of 2025 according to On3's Industry Rankings, played in the Ballislife All-American Game for Team Elite Black on May 2. The Instagram page of Ballislife shared highlights of the point guard on Wednesday as he converted shots from deep and scored tough shots from the paint:

"Jake West was COOKIN at the Ballislife All American Game 🤯🤯 @jakewestt3," the post was captioned.

Hoops fans were amazed by West's performance and shared their reactions in the comments section:

Hoops fans react as Jake West dominates at the Ballislife All-American game

"Got a little bit of Lamelo in him," a fan commented.

"Not a dude, THAT dude," commented a fan.

"man he has amazing handles, I see a lil lamelo or kyrie in him, plus there ain't many highlights this guy got either I just kno he and bryce tight but on the court he' seems too good to be ranked so low," another fan added.

A fan commented, "Baby tyler herro."

More fans joined the conversation in the comments section:

"ive no clue why hes ranked so low, he does everything so well, his offense is impeccable and defense is robust. how many other guards can you name with such a good offensive ability and an even better defense? talk to me," commented a fan.

"He like that," commented another fan.

"jake west so tuff," a fan added.

"He's him," another fan complimented West.

A fan added, "Hooper frrr."

"Sniperrrrr," commented another fan.

West will be heading to the Northwestern Wildcats next season. The 6-foot-3 point guard finished his high school basketball career at William Penn Charter after transferring from Archbishop Carroll and The Phelps School.

Why did Jake West join Northwestern?

Jake West had plenty of offers from programs, including Drexel, Pennsylvania, Mississippi State and West Virginia. However, he signed for Northwestern on Oct. 15 and spoke to The Daily Northwestern:

"I just wanted the decision to be to meet all the requirements: amazing academic school, a great basketball program where they like to develop freshmen. I wanted to go somewhere I wanted to be for four years and have a family.”

West also spoke about his visit to the Wildcats:

“It was awesome. I think I really connected with the coaching staff and players, which is cool. I have good relationships with the players, and it’s high-level basketball, the Big 10. It’s an awesome opportunity.”

West will be joined by Cade Bennerman, Phoenix Gill, Tre Singleton and Tyler Kropp next season.

