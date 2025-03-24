"Got that NBA character in him": Hoops fans react as BYU signee AJ Dybantsa pulls off an insane dunk in his last possible game for Utah Prep

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 (per On3's Industry Rankings), could have played the last game in his high school career. On Saturday, Dybantsa represented Utah Prep in the 64-61 loss against Fort Erie Academy at The Grind Session in Lawerence, Kansas.

However, like his usual performances, AJ Dybantsa's last possible game featured an impressive display worthy of a highlight reel. In a video posted by photographer Michael Ade Ojo on Instagram, the small forward did an impressive behind-the-back move to create space and ran in the paint to throw down a two-handed dunk over the Fort Erie defender.

"Evil J0rdan ft. @aj.dybantsa," the post was captioned.

The hoops fans were elated by his dunk and took their reactions to the comments section:

Hoops fans react as BYU signee AJ Dybantsa pulls off an insane dunk in his last possible game for Utah Prep. (Credits: IG/Michael Ade Ojo)

"He’s got that NBA character in him 🔥," a fan commented.

"sheeeesh, ain't now way any player in hs or college is stopping that. I've enjoyed his and darryn peterson battle so far, can't wait to see which one of them emerge as a better player in college," commented a fan.

This fan was reminded of one-time NBA All-Star Jalen Williams, "Bro remind me of jalen Williams can play and gaurd 1-5 move different in that paint and can shoot."

"ok now i may know why he's #1," another comment read.

More fans joined the conversation to commend Dybantsa:

"thats a grown man's dunk right there. but it's still against hs players, we all know the levels this guy can reach, I'm hoping he goes to byu for a season and then we see him in the NBA. let's gooo," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "Yelled YEAHHHHH in a lecture theater as we speak."

"Just scream HEYYYY in my class😂," a fan commented.

Fort Erie HC talks after beating AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep

After defeating Utah Prep earlier this season, Fort Erie completed a 2-0 sweep against AJ Dybantsa's side on Saturday. Coach Charles Hantamakous was happy with the team's performance and talked about the game in the post-match press conference.

"We just did what we did before. Nothing new here. I got nothing else to say, we did it in Toronto, we did it out here," Charles said.

On Sunday, Fort Erie was defeated in the championship match against Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep.

