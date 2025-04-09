With NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James, five-star prospects Koa Peat and 6-foot-7 Brewster Academy star Dwayne Aristode, the Arizona Wildcats have solidified an impressive recruiting class for 2025. The latest addition to their roster came on Wednesday, when No. 11-ranked prospect Brayden Burries announced his decision to join the Wildcats.

Ad

Following Burries' announcement, ESPN engaged fans through an Instagram post on Wednesday, asking how many games the Wildcats could win next season with their newest addition. The post included video highlights of each recruit, along with their rankings and star ratings.

Ad

Trending

Fans, reacted to the post by focusing on the star ratings, with many expressing their belief that Bryce's four-star rating was inflated.

"Bryce James 4 star gotta be a JOKE." One fan said.

"How is Bryce a 4 star." Another fan said.

"Bryce a cool 3 star but ok." Said another.

Some fans, however, came to Bryce's defense, arguing that the criticism was simply fueled by hate:

Ad

"Here comes the Bryce hate just like his brother." One fan said.

"Hating on Bryce James so much in the comments is nasty work, you guys are aware low star ranked guys make it to the league 😂corny." Another fan said.

"This team gone be nice once Bryce get his shot 100% together he already a proficient shooter." Said another.

Ad

"Gotta be a Joke": Hoops fans react to LeBron James' son Bryce James' rating among Arizona Wildcats' 2025 class freshmen. (Image via Instagram @espn)

With the addition of Brayden Burries, Bryce James, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode, Arizona's 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be a powerhouse. According to 247Sports, the Wildcats' class now ranks No. 4 nationally.

Ad

Notably, both Peat and Burries are McDonald's All-Americans, which means Arizona has now recruited multiple McDonald's All-Americans for the fourth time in its history.

NBA Legend LeBron James' Son Bryce James Capped High School Career with State Championship Victory

Bryce James may not have put up the flashiest stats in high school, but he ended his journey on a high note, clinching a state championship with Sierra Canyon. The Trailblazers won the CIF state Division I championship game, defeating Lincoln by 58-53. Bryce contributed three points, five rebounds and two assists to the victory.

NBA legend Lebron James and his wife, Savannah, were in attendance to watch Bryce lift the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More