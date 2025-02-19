"Gotta slide thru Wednesday": Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza shares a message for rapper 310babii who plans to visit the CIF LA City Section Playoffs 

Tajh Ariza, son of 2009 NBA Champion Trevor Ariza and the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2026, is set to lead Westchester Senior High School to the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships. The quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday and features some exciting matchups.

The popular basketball page, The Hoops Pill, shared details about the tournament on Instagram. Rapper 310babii commented, asking which game he should attend. In response, Tajh Ariza invited him to watch the Westchester vs. Birmingham game on Wednesday:

"Who do you have winning the CIF LA City Section Open Division? 🤔 Let us know ⬇️," the post was captioned.

Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza shares a message for rapper 310babii who plans to visit the CIF LA City Section Playoffs

"wha game gon be popping im outside," asked rapper 310babii

"@310babii gotta slide thru Wednesday 😂," commented Ariza.

All four quater-final matches of the CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships are set to tip off on Wednesday. The exciting matchups feature USC commit Alijah Arenas leading Chatsworth against Fairfax, Venice facing off against Palisades, Cleveland locking horns with George Washington Prep and Birmingham taking on Westchester.

Ariza has led Westchester to a 19-9 overall record this season. Furthermore, they remain unbeaten at the California Los Angeles City Section, Western Basketball League, with a perfect 12-0 record, placing them ahead of competitors like Palisades and Fairfax.

Ariza, who also played for Team Why Not in the Nike EYBL 17U Circuit, posted averages of 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. In the E15 Nike EYBL Circuit, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also played in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam last July, averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Tajh Ariza?

Tajh Ariza has received interest from 11 programs across the nation. These include USC, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, UNLV, Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas State and Florida, among others.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Trojans lead the race to sign the forward, with a 56.4% chance of securing his commitment. UCLA is second with a 4.5% chance, followed by California State University - Northridge at 3.8%. Other colleges, such as Oregon, Washington, UNLV, Arizona State and more, have a 3.2% chance of landing the talented forward.

Ariza still has another year to make his decision regarding his collegiate career

