"Great fit for me and my family": John Calipari's Arkansas recruit JJ Andrews opens up about the decision to commit to his father's alma mater

Four-star class of 2026 prospect JJ Andrews committed to coach John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks on May 15. The 6-foot-7 guard just concluded his junior season at Little Rock Christian Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, and with this commitment, he's opted to stay close to home.

JJ's father, Shawn Andrews, had a bit of a sporting legacy in Arkansas. As a football player, he earned first-team All-SEC honors twice before he got selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft.

In an interview with Zagsblog, published on Friday, JJ Andrews made some revelations about his commitment. While he finds his father's career and legacy inspiring, it was not the rationale behind his choice of a college in his home state, Arkansas. According to him, it was more about choosing what was best for him and his family.

"As time went on I figured it was best for me to do what's best for myself," Andrews said. "My parents, they never swayed me at all. I feel like the fit was ultimately best at Arkansas. Of course it's right in my back yard, so that's a great upside. But I feel like it was a great fit for me and my family."

Andrews believes Arkansas has what is needed to take his game to the next level. He believes he has a real chance of winning the championship with the Razorbacks.

"They have a great staff," Andrews said. "I love the staff, they're great people. I feel like they'll develop my game very well, and I feel like we have a chance to win a national championship. On my visit up there I went to eat at [Calipari's] house. He has a very nice house, very nice family. Loved his wife and even his pets too. He has a great family vibe about him."

JJ Andrews opted for John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks ahead of other college programs like USC, LSU, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois and Ole Miss, among others. He is Arkansas's first commit in the 2026 class.

JJ Andrews won the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year Award

Like his father, JJ Andrews has already begun to build a legacy for himself in his home state of Arkansas. He won the state championship in Little Rock as a freshman and as a sophomore. This season, he added another feather to his cap, winning the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

JJ Andrews ended the season averaging 28.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and two blocks per game. His performance led the Warriors to a solid 24-8 record.

