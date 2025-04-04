"Great vibes in Brooklyn": Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer shares exciting snaps from McDonald's All-Star game

Cameron Boozer, the Duke Blue Devils signee and son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, was in Brooklyn, NY, last weekend to participate in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game. With the official roster being announced on Saturday, scrimmages on Sunday and the Jam Fest on Monday, Boozer shared some snaps with the audience.

He posted some pictures from the game, the Statue of Liberty, the Times Square as well as pictures featuring him, Houston signee, Chris Cenac Jr., and more in a carousel post:

"Great vibes in Brooklyn," he captioned the post.

The post received some comments from his girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao, his father, his brother Cayden Boozer, and other top high school basketball prospects:

Family and more react to Cameron Boozer's exciting snaps from McDonald's All-American game (Image: IG/ Cameron Boozer)

His GF added four comments: "So pro of you 🔥," "Wowww😍😍😍😍," "My caption ideas were better🥱," "Such an aesthetic dumppp👏👏👏."

Carlos Boozer commented, "Great Vibezzzzzz."

"Good for u man🔥🔥," commented his brother Cayden Boozer.

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas commented a cross-fingered emoji.

Booozers' future teammate Nik Khamenia also commented, "Chillin on a yacht."

Boozer also talked about playing in the All-American Game in a conversation with On3:

“I think just sharing the court with him and other great players,” Boozer said of playing in the game with Cayden. “… Being able to see my brother shine and being able to shine together is an amazing feeling.”

After an impressive show out at the McDonald's All-American Game, Boozer is back to representing the Columbus Explorers at the Chipotle Nationals. The 6-foot-9 power forward also led his team to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament after defeating Windermere by a 68-34 scoreline.

Furthermore, the Explorers also defeated Wasatch Academy in the quarterfinals of the Chipotle Nationals on Thursday and will now face Brewster Academy on Friday.

Cameron Boozer wins the Co-MVP with West Team's Darryn Peterson at the McDonald's All-American Game

While the West Team defeated the East by a 105-92 scoreline, Boozer and the Naismith Player of the Year and Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson shared the MVP award.

Cameron Boozer recorded a double-double with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. He also had 12 rebounds, one steal and one block.

After plenty of offers from top programs, including Florida, Miami, Kentucky and more, the Boozer twins committed to their father's alma mater, Duke Blue Devils, in October.

They will be joined by Shelton Hendrson and Nikolas Khamenia at Jon Scheyer's side next season.

