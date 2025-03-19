Grind Session releases High School Basketball World Championships schedule ft. top prospects AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson

The Grind Session is back, inviting some of the top high school basketball prospects. The circuit, the first and longest-running winter basketball tournament featuring players from the USA and Canada, has announced its full schedule for the Lawrence, Kansas edition.

This year, the event will feature the No. 1 recruit (as per On3's Industry Rankings) and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Kansas signee Darryn Peterson and Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr.

Sportskeeda received an exclusive press release from The Grind Session with the full schedule. Check it out now:

The men’s Final Four will tip off on Saturday, Mar. 22. Here are the matchups:

6:15 p.m. – Prolific Prep (CA) vs. DME Academy (FL)

8:00 p.m. – Utah Prep (UT) vs. Ft. Erie International (ON, CAN)

The men’s Championship game will be played on Sunday, Mar. 23 at 5:00 p.m.

The women’s Quarterfinals will be played on Friday, Mar. 21. Here are the matchups:

12:00 p.m. (Play-In Game) – Albuquerque Prep (NM) vs. Hamilton Heights (TN)

3:15 p.m. – Ft. Erie International (ON, CAN) vs. Legion Prep (TX)

5:00 p.m. – Bella Vista Prep (AZ) vs. Royal Crown School (ON, CAN)

6:45 p.m. – Grind Prep (OK) vs. Academy of Central Florida (FL)

8:30 p.m. – DME Academy (FL) vs. Winner of Play-In Game

The women’s Final Four games will be played on Saturday, Mar. 22 at 2:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The Women’s Championship game will tip off on Sunday, Mar. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

The Grind Session co-founder Scott Waldrop talks about the tournament

The Grind Session is responsible for producing over 3,000 basketball players playing in college or the NBA. Furthermore, it has promoted more than 20 first-round NBA Draft picks. These include one-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey, 76ers' guard Jared McCain and the 2024 NBA champion Jayson Tatum.

Co-founder, Scott Waldrop spoke about the tournament in the exclusive press release:

“The Grind Session has taken high school basketball to new heights, becoming the home and proving ground for the nation's best prospects and teams. It's more than just great games. It’s an opportunity to prepare for the next chapter of your basketball career,” said Scott Waldrop.

“We’re excited about bringing the final weekend of our season to Lawrence and look forward to an exciting three days of elite prep basketball.”

The matches can be viewed live on Tanager Sports. Tickets cost $15 for live audiences above the age of six.

