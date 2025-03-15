Groveport Madison High School in Ohio removes ex-Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell's name from its field amid ongoing s*xual abuse allegations

Groveport Madison High School, Ohio, has removed alumnus and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell’s name from its field. This is coming amidst sexual allegation charges leveled against the former Pittsburgh Steelers player.

Bell and his brother, La’Vonte, have allegedly been abusing a relative since she was a child. Consequently, a Franklin County jury has ordered that Bell and his brother pay more than $36 million in damages. Bell is liable to pay $25 million of the total amount, per a report on the 10TV website.

According to court records, the three-time pro bowler continued the abuse until 2017. While they face no criminal charges, his brother, also alleged to have continued the abuse until the relative reached adulthood, must pay $11 million.

Following the allegations, the naming rights agreement that saw Le’Veon Bell’s name on the Cruisers’ home ground came under review. The deal had included a clause that allowed the school district to cancel the agreement if Bell committed any moral offense.

The deal was agreed in 2017 when the former Michigan State standout committed to donating $750,000 to Groveport Madison to install synthetic turf. Bell, however, has not fully held up to his side of the bargain, having allegedly only donated $300,000 when he last made a payment in 2020.

Reviewing Le’Veon Bell’s career at Groveport Madison

Le’Veon Bell was a standout multi-sport athlete for Groveport Madison. He played football and basketball, while also representing the Cruisers on the track. In three seasons for the team, he rushed for 3,216 yards and 43 touchdowns.

As a sophomore, he rushed for 789 yards and nine touchdowns. He followed it up with 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns his junior season, then added 1,333 yards on 200 carries with 21 touchdowns as a senior.

He graduated from Groveport Madison in 2010 then went to Michigan State on scholarship to play for the Spartans for three seasons under Mark Dantonio. He was an immediate starter for the team, rushing for 605 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman. He caught 11 times for an additional 97 yards.

Bell earned First-Team All-American honors as a junior in 2012. He chose to declare for the NFL Draft early, getting selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Besides Bell, Groveport Madison has produced other notable alumni, such as Washington Wizards power forward Calvin Booth.

