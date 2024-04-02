'Guess I'm too strong': High school football player allegedly boasted about assaulting Preston Lord in a fatal fight

A tragic incident unfolded during a Halloween party in Queen Creek, Arizona, where a high school football player allegedly killed another teen.

Talan Renner, aged 17, now faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the brutal attack on 16-year old Preston Lord. Lord succumbed to his injuries two days after the assault, which occurred outside Phoenix on October 28, 2023.

How did Talen Renner and Preston Lord get into a fight?

A seemingly innocuous dispute over a gold chain took a tragic turn during a Halloween party, resulting in the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord. The alleged assailant, Talan Renner, a 17-year-old high school football player, now faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

According to investigators, the gold chain had been stolen by Dominic Turner, also known as "D Money", from a friend of Lord's. The festering tension between Lord and Tenner escalated when Renner, unaware of the chain's significance, donned it around his neck.

Expand Tweet

As the night wore on, fueled by alcohol and pride, Renner and Lord clashed. Their fists flew, and blood stained the graffiti-covered walls. Witnesses recounted the chaos - the desperate struggle, the gasps for air, and the haunting realization that choices made in anger can lead to irreversible consequences.

Lord was attacked by as many as 15 suspects, all wearing ski masks, as reported by a witness Tragically, the teen passed away due to the extensive injuries sustained at a hospital on October 30.

Shockingly, an unidentified person climbed onto the injured teen and engaged in an odd dance. Meanwhile, the other kids recorded the incident and then fled from the scene.

What legal action is Talen Renner facing?

Talan Renner, along with six other individuals, is facing serious legeal charges in connection with the fatal beating of 16 year old Preston Lord during a Halloween party in Queen Creek, Arizona. The charges include:

#1. First-Degree Murder: Renner has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the attack on Preston Lord, which ultimately led to Lord's death.

#2. Kidnapping: Renner is also facing kidnapping charges related to the same incident.

Additionally, there are allegations of a cover-up involcing Renner's father, Travis Renner. It is claimed that Travis Renner planned to take his son to a cabin to allow his injuries to heal after the Halloween attack on Preston Lord over a gold chain.

Expand Tweet

The investigation is examining the possibility of collusion and destruction of evidence. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the community grapples with the tragic loss of a young life and the consequences of violence during social gatherings.