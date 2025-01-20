"Happy cash day": Alabama's Keelon Russell shares birthday wish for former Duncanville teammate and Oregon signee Dakorien Moore

On Sunday, Alabama football signee Keelon Russell, formerly of Duncanville High School, marked his close friend and ex-teammate Dakorien Moore’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram story.

"Happy cash day brudda. Love yu boa, 5L," Russell wrote.

The post included an image of the duo wearing their Duncanville uniforms under stadium lights—Russell in jersey #1 and Moore in jersey #12. The bond between Russell and Moore extends beyond football, as the pair also set a school record in the 4x400m relay during their time at Duncanville.

While Russell continues his football journey with Alabama, Moore is committed to the Oregon Ducks. He displayed his talent in the Polynesian Bowl, where he pulled off a spectacular touchdown play.

Despite being double-teamed, Moore secured the ball with a one-handed catch reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr., juked past one defender, shrugged off another, and sprinted 30 yards to the end zone.

The Ducks are optimistic about Moore’s potential, with expectations that he could earn a starting role as a true freshman in 2025, following in the footsteps of breakout freshmen like Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams.

Oregon signee Dakorien Moore shines in 2025 Polynesian Bowl victory

Dakorien Moore capped an extraordinary performance at the 2025 Polynesian Bowl. Moore shared the Co-Offensive MVP title with USC-bound quarterback Husan Longstreet after leading Team Makai to a thrilling 28–21 victory over Team Mauka.

Moore dominated the game with six receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of the top prospects in the nation. Moore’s standout performance in the Polynesian Bowl is just the latest highlight in a remarkable month.

Also, he earned MVP honors at the Under Armour All-American Game with a jaw-dropping 83-yard punt return for a touchdown. Reflecting on the play, Moore told ESPN:

"I ain't gonna lie, when that ball had another bounce it came to me. It was God telling me to pick it up. As a returner, you want the ball so bad, you know you don't get too many of those opportunities where the ball actually comes to you because they don't want to kick you the ball."

Heading into his freshman season at Oregon, Moore is expected to fill the void left by departing star Tez Johnson. With Evan Stewart returning, the Ducks’ offense anticipates an explosive partnership between Stewart and Moore in 2025.

