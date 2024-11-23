"Hard to go against the GOAT": Fans react to Tom Brady's behind-the-door efforts to flip five-star QB Bryce Underwood to Michigan

LSU fans were sitting relieved thinking the Tigers would be able to retain the commitment of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. However, he surprised the whole football community by making a flip to Michigan on Friday, and the credit somehow goes to Michigan alum and NFL GOAT Tom Brady.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Brady personally reached out to Underwood through FaceTime and had multiple conversations with him in recent weeks. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly offered to mentor Underwood throughout his career.

Michigan fans were quick to praise Brady’s role in the flip.

"Hard to go against the goat 🐐," a fan wrote.

"Brady the goat off the field as well," one wrote.

Let's look at more reactions to this discussion.

After spending two seasons as a backup, Brady emerged as a starter in 1998 and 1999 by sharing snaps with Drew Henson in his final year. The Wolverines might deserve little or no credit for his growth as the NFL GOAT, but he has always cheered for his alma mater.

Underwood’s decision caps off a relentless recruitment effort by Michigan. The Wolverines coaching staff spent months courting him, visiting his high school and presenting a lucrative NIL package. Brady gave the finishing touch to their efforts.

"lol they tried everything in they power to flip him and it worked unfortunately," one wrote.

"So much desperation in Ann Arbor," one wrote.

When Underwood's high school teammate and four-star defensive back Elijah Dotson flipped from Pittsburgh to Michigan, Underwood secretly informed Sherrone Moore about his commitment. The move makes Underwood the first No. 1 overall recruit to join Michigan since Rashan Gary in 2016.

Michigan’s Bryce Underwood commitment was also backed by billionaire Larry Ellison

On3's EJ Holland reported that Michigan presented Bryce Underwood with a $10.5 million NIL deal. However, other sources, like football insider Matt Moscona, claim the offer was closer to $12 million. Larry Ellison, the world’s second-richest man and co-founder of Oracle, financially aided in this move.

Nate Forbes, chairman of the Michigan Champions Circle NIL collective, opened up about Ellison’s role in securing the deal, saying (via Mirror):

"We are very excited to keep Bryce home in Michigan as he continues to build his legacy. I want to personally thank Jolin and Larry Ellison, who were instrumental in making this happen by providing Champions Circle with invaluable guidance and financial resources."

Ellison wasn’t the only notable figure aiding Michigan’s efforts. Dave Portnoy, CEO of Barstool Sports, also pledged his support to bring Bryce Underwood to the Wolverines.

