"Hard but u make it look easy": Rutgers' Tyson Acuff hypes brother Darius Acuff Jr. earning EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year honor

Arkansas signee Darius Acuff, the No. 9 recruit in the Class of 2025, has been impressive for his team, IMG Academy, this season. On Thursday, he was named the 2024-25 EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year.

League Ready took to Instagram to share the news.

"IMG’s Darius Acuff Jr. is your 2024-2025 EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year 🏆 the Arkansas commit lead the league in scoring with 24 PPG and finished second in assists with 5.4 per game 👏" the post was captioned.

His elder brother and Rutgers' guard, Tyson Acuff, dropped his reaction in the comments section of the post:

"It’s hard but u make it look easy 5 🔥❤️."

Rutgers' Tyson Acuff hypes brother Darius Acuff Jr. earning EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year honor (Image: IG/ League Ready)

In another post by League Ready, the basketball page revealed the players with the most points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game and Darius saw his name in two of these stats.

With 25.2 points and 5.3 assists per game, Acuff came first in points per game and second in assists per game.

Meanwhile, Tyson Acuff, a senior at Rutgers, averages 5.1 points per game on 38.5% shooting, including 39.5% from 3-point line. He also averages 1.5 rebounds, one assist and 0.2 steals in 30 games.

Last season, the 6-foot-4 guard played 27 games, averaging 21.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 37.9 minutes per game. He shot 43.3%, including 29.2% from behind the arc.

Why did Darius Acuff choose Arkansas?

Darius Acuff had plenty of offers from top programs, including Houston, Kansas, Iowa, USC and more. However, he chose to sign for the Razorbacks on Jul. 26.

He talked about his decision with On3.

“Coach Calipari treats you like family," Acuff said. "He welcomed me in on my visit like he knew me already. It was a great visit overall ... They like my aggressiveness. He says he likes how I am able to get downhill, my pace, and my attitude for the game. They see that I just love the game so much and I just want to win.

“Just how (Calipari) coaches his guards. All his guards go to the league. You see it every year. Also, his resume speaks for itself. He’s one of the winningest coaches ever. He’s a great coach, a guard coach, if not the best.”

Acuff will be joined by Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy next season.

