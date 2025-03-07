"Harden such a real one": Hoops fans react to spotting James Harden at Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' high school game

Alijah Arenas’ Chatsworth High has advanced to the regional semifinals of the CIF State Division II basketball championship. The Chancellors defeated Francis Parker on Thursday with NBA star James Harden in attendance.

A picture of the LA Clippers guard in the stands and Arenas’ highlights found their way to Instagram, where they have garnered reactions from fans.

An Instagram user, Phil4I, commended Harden for making time to attend the game following his 50-point performance against the Detroit Pistons.

“Fresh off the 50 points. Harden such a real one.”

Other fans couldn’t hide how impressed they were by Alijah Arenas’ prowess, which they concede is far beyond his level. For instance, Wp_huss wrote:

“Too easy he definitely could be playing college ball right now and still dominate.”

Similarly, Mov3insilence, commented:

“Glad he reclassified… he’s way ahead of his peers.. Can’t wait to see him on the next level & how his game translates.”

Meanwhile, some fans were wondering if he would keep his form going to the next level, with Maxjuliann writing:

“I wonder if he will be this good in college.”

Another fan, Jlsjefe13, joked about Arenas’ size.

“Kid good but why the rest of his kids half his size lol.”

Reactions to James' Harden's presence at Alijah Arena's game

Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth set for a Westworth rematch

Alijah Arenas featured big in Chatsworth's dominant outing against Francis Parker, scoring 38 points as he put in an impressive shift in defense as well.

He worked hard to keep Tavid Johnson at bay, limiting the shooting guard who came into the game averaging 26.5 points per game. Amon Andrews’ 31 points for Francis Parker also didn't make much difference at the end of the day.

The win sets the Chancellors up against the Westchester Comets for the third time this season. Westchester beat Chatsworth to win the LA City Section Open Division championship in late February.

This was a sequel to an earlier encounter in November when Chatsworth won 59-55. With the two teams set to meet again on Saturday night, Alijah Arenas has sent a message to Tajh Ariza.

According to an LA Times report, Arenas said:

“I’ve got something for Tajh.”

Westchester booked a place in the regional semifinal after beating Cleveland 71-63 in overtime, with a 17-point performance from Ariza and Ty Ingram’s 20 points. The winner of the encounter on Saturday will proceed to the regional final, where they’ll face the winner between Poly and Bakersfield Christian.

