"Harvard Westlake with ease": Hoops fans share their thoughts on the potential CIF SS Open Division winners 

The CIF-SS (California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section) has announced its list of teams for the 2025 CIF-SS Ford Boys Basketball Open Division Championship, as well as the schedule for the event.

Popular basketball page, The Hoopspill, reshared the announcement via an Instagram post on Sunday, and it's attracting quite a number of reactions. Specifically, the post was shared with a caption that asked who fans think will be winning the CIF SS Open this year, to which many fans responded with different comments.

Many of the fans believed Havard Westlake, the No.1 seed at the tournament, was the favorite to win the tournament.

"HW with ease," One fan said

"Harvard west lake beat almost every team on this list at least 1 time this season 😂." Another fan said.

"Harvard Westlake." Another answered.

“HW.” Another said.

Of course, not everyone shares the same view. Some fans chimed in with their own predictions for the tournament winner, while others were simply showing love for their favorite teams:

"Wow this is the toughest open division tournament i've seen probably. Don't sleep on Santa Margarita." One fan said.

"Roosevelt got a tough squad!👏 🔥.” Another said.

"Redondoooooo lol my school … gotta rep." One fan added

"Santa Margarita is going to shock everyone and get it done." Said another.

Some fans were, however, focused on the competition format, which is now designed to feature 10 teams:

"Damn they made it 10 teams now?" One fan said.

"10 teams in an open division is 🔥." Another added.

'This gotta be the most wide-open Loades bracket in a long time." Another fan said.

The 2025 CIF-SS Ford Boys Basketball Open Division Championship kicks off this Wednesday and runs through March 1, when the final of the tournament will take place.

Harvard-Westlake enters 2025 CIF-SS Ford Open Division Championship as favorites with 18-Game winning streak

The Harvard Westlake Wolverines have been on an incredible form this season, currently maintaining a 27-1 record. Their only loss in the season came back in December in a 61-49 loss against Timpview. Since then, the team has gone 18 games without losing and is now heading into the 2025 CIF-SS Ford Open Division Championship as favorites to win the tournament.

The 2025 CIF-SS Ford Boys Basketball Open Division Championship is set to kick off on Wednesday, with Harvard Westlake facing off against the ninth-seeded team La Mirada. The Wolverines have been grouped alongside Santa Margarita, Notre Dame (SO), Jserra, and La Mirada in Pool A, where the top four teams in each pool will advance to the state regionals.

Also, the highest-placed team in each pool will qualify to face off in the final, which will take place at the Toyota Arena on March 1.

