Cooper Flagg, a basketball prodigy born on Dec. 21, 2006, is scorching the courts at the Montverde Academy in Florida and has committed to Duke University. He's not just another recruit; he's a five-star wonder and one of the top players in the 2024 class, captivating both fans and scouts with his abilities.

Cooper's path to Montverde Academy began when he made the courageous decision to transfer following his freshman year, hoping to improve his skills at one of the country's top basketball programs.

However, his love for the sport is deep. Even before stepping onto Montverde's floor, he was crushing the competition in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League with the Florida Eagles, demonstrating his abilities on a national level.

Cooper's enthusiasm for basketball stems from his family. His mother, Kelly, was a college basketball star at Maine, while his father, Ralph, attended Eastern Maine Community College.

His older brother, Hunter, was a standout for Nokomis. With such a strong basketball lineage running through his veins, it's no surprise that Cooper is destined to leave a long impact in the sport.

Quoting Montverde coach Kevin Boyle:

"He's really a humble kid. He's not about himself ... that's why I think he will be a good pro early in his career. His versatility ... will make him a very productive player early, even as a 19-year old kid, which is hard in today's league."

How did Cooper Flagg perform at the FIBA U17 World Cup?

Cooper Flagg led a star-studded USA team, including five FIBA youth world champions, to a decisive 98-75 victory over Team World at the 25th Nike Hoop Summit.

Flagg, known for his outstanding performance in the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2022, where he was named to the All-Star Five, continued to impress with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, leading the Americans to their fourth consecutive Hoop Summit victory.

Cooper Flagg was not the only one shining on the court, though, as he teamed up with his U17 World Cup colleague, Asa Newell, who had a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds). Boogie Fland, Ian Jackson and David Castillo, all U17 world champions, combined for 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The game held viewers on the edge of their seats for the first three quarters, with 14 lead changes and 12 ties, before the Americans unleashed a powerful fourth quarter effort, outscoring their opponents 30-15 to secure the victory in style.

Flagg is tipped to go #1 overall in the 2025 Draft

Cooper Flagg, one of high school basketball's best prospects, revealed his decision to reclassify from 2025 to 2024, putting himself in the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

The six-foot-eight forward from Maine rose to the top of the standings after dominating in June and July 2023. He won the MVP in the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp and performed admirably at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

He averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks per game. Flagg's greatest efforts included two triple-doubles and memorable games for Montverde Academy, demonstrating his immense talent and potential.