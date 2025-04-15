"Has really set the standard": Cameron Boozer, Kiyan Anthony, Jazzy Davidson & other HS hoopers share how Nike EYBL circuit helped their game 

The Nike EYBL circuit has seen some top high school basketball players, including Cameron Boozer, Grace Knox, Jazzy Davidson, and more, displaying their skills on the court. The top American and international prospects locked horns on Saturday at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.

The official Instagram page of Nike Elite Youth Basketball shared a video on Sunday, as the players, including Boozer, Kiyan Anthony and more, talked about the impact the EYBL program has had on their basketball careers.

"The Standard. We’re live at the Nike Hoop Summit this week talking with EYBL alumni about the moment, what it took to get here, and the platform that prepared them for it," the post was captioned.

"Nike EYBL is the epitome of AAU basketball," said Duke Blue Devils signee Cayden Boozer. "There's other circuits as well but I think EYBL has really set the standard, and it's going to, I guess, stay that way for a while in my opinion.

USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson added: "Nike is kind of the best of the best in every way."

Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson also commended the Nike EYBL: ''The culture at EYBL, I mean, it's the closest thing to the next level that you can get."

"Every game is high intensity, so just trying to match the energy," said Team World's Anthony on Nike EYBL.

Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou also added: "You know, you'll be able to play against them best players around the world, but most importantly, in the USA."

Oklahoma Sooners signee Aaliyah Chavez said: "Just being able to play for a Nike team just means a lot, just because, you know, I wouldn't be able to be where I am at today without the Nike community and EYBL."

"Honestly the exposure on EYBL is just like no other I've really seen. I mean, they have college coaches left and right looking for you," said LSU signee Grace Knox about Nike EYBL.

The Nike EYBL circuit started 15 years ago, in 2010, and includes the top 40 high school basketball circuit teams in America as well as one Canadian team.

Team USA wins the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

Team USA secured wins in both boys' and girls' matches at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday. The boys' team was led by the BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, the Boozer twins, and the highest-ranked uncommitted player of the 2025 Class, Nate Ament.

The game went into overtime, where Team USA outscored their opponents 26-16 to win the game 124-114. On the other hand, the girls' match ended in a tight 83-80 win.

This marked the fifth consecutive time the boys' team won the Nike Hoop Summit.

