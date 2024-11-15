"Having Gigi there was something really cool": When TCU's Hailey Van Lith talked about training with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi

There was a time when Hailey Van Lith became a basketball role model for a young Gigi Bryant, the late daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. With her rise back to prominence since transferring to TCU in April, a video surfaced showing how the former high school standout met Kobe.

The video, originally from 2022, revealed that it was actually the late LA Laker legend who approached Van Lith while she was in Mongolia representing USA Basketball for the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, through another player. She said:

"I was in Mongolia and someone that was on the men's team was a type of manager for Kobe and he's like, Kobe wants to work out with you, and I was like Kobe doesn't even know who I am, what are you talking about?" (Time stamp: 3:45 - 3:55)

Her father tried to confirm if this was true, and it was, eventually leading to the two meeting and working out together.

"I got to work out with him a few times," Van Lith said. "Everything had to be like 10 makes in a row, everything in a row, work on both hands, he really wanted to stress the perfection of both sides to me." (Time stamp: 4:11 - 4:23)

Hailey Van Lith then talked about Gigi, and how Kobe wanted her to act as a mentor for his daughter:

"Having Gigi there was something that was really cool and just getting the opportunity to mentor her a little bit." (Time stamp: 4:24 - 4:29)

Kobe Bryant watched Hailey Van Lith play two weeks before his death

While Hailey Van Lith was mentoring his daughter, Kobe promised the then-high school star that he would personally come to watch her play. On Jan. 11, 2020, the former NBA champion traveled to Cashmere, Washington, to see her in action. He arrived midway through the first quarter, creating a massive buzz in the school gym.

Kobe and Gigi visited the Cashmere High School team locker room after the game and took pictures with the players, coaches and staff. Two weeks later, on Jan. 26, Kobe, Gigi and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

