"He better then AJ" "Naz Reid vibes": Hoops fans react to Darryn Peterson's Chipotle Nationals highlights 

Kansas Jayhawks signee and the 2025 Naismith Award winner Darryn Peterson led his team to the semifinals of the prestigious high school basketball tournament, the Chipotle Nations.

After grabbing a 74-55 win against Link Academy in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Peterson's Prolific Prep was knocked out by Dynamic Prep after an 83-64 loss on Friday. Sports commentator Jesse Jones Jr. shared some highlights of Peterson from the tournament on his Instagram page.

Peterson dictated the offense, taking tough shots and making pinpoint passes. Hoops fans, who were excited after seeing the highlights, took to the comments section of the video to post their reactions.

Hoops fans react to Darryn Peterson's Chipotle Nationals highlights

"He better than AJ yea I said that," commented a fan.

This fan claimed that Peterson reminded him of Timberwolves' Naz Reid, "Naz Reid vibes."

"love💯," commented Darryn Peterson.

"iq, pace , vision and he’s a 🪣, DP the #1 player in the country," a fan commented.

Another fan added, "I went to Nationals. He was by FAR the most impressive player. Dude is gonna be a problem at Kansas. Him and Flory are must see TV."

More fans joined the comments section with their opinions:

"His last couple of game he definitely showed up and showed out 👏🏾👏🏾 and he can get better is crazy," commented a fan.

A fan added, '' Number 1 player in the Nation he beat Aj twice and outscored him in both games! Like let’s keep it a Buck at this point."

"let's get him in Kansas already and then no. 1 pick in 2026 nba draft, I'm rooting for you dp," this fan wanted to see Peterson play for Kansas.

Darryn Peterson leads West Team to victory at the McDonald's All-American Game

Darryn Peterson showed why he won the Naismith and the Mr. Ohio Basketball awards after he finished with a game-high 18 points at the McDonald's All-American game last week.

Accompanied by top prospects, including BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, and more, Peterson shot 7-of-14 from the field and converted 3-of-4 of his shots from the charity stripe. He grabbed seven boards, dished out three assists, stole the ball thrice and had one block in the game.

Peterson will be accompanied by Samis Calderon, Tre White and Jayden Dawson at Bill Self's side next season.

