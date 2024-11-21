"He breeds bucket getters": Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas sharing clips of his daughter Hamiley Arenas' high school debut

Gilbert Arenas, the former NBA All-Star, seems to be heavily involved in his daughter Hamiley Arenas' early basketball career. She made her high school debut for Notre Dame and registered 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Gilbert Arenas shared his daughter's post on his Instagram account and proudly displayed her amazing performance on social media.

"@hamileyarenas0 With her 27 points and 13 rebounds high-school Debut," read the caption of Gilbert's post.

Fans were amazed by Hamiley's performance in her debut and showered the youngster with praise. They also appreciated Gilbert for taking time for his children and helping them grow as basketball players.

"Gil must’ve sacrificed his knees for his kids to be future pros," one fan said.

"You may be the greatest skill development trainer on earth. All your kids are ballers," another fan commented.

"He breeds bucket getters," another fan wrote.

Fans also compared him to other famous fathers who helped their children get into the NBA and develop them into elite talents.

"Gil is top 3 dads of all time. Uncle Phil, Lavar Ball , Gilbert Arenas. bron and Ken Griffey honorable mentions," one fan wrote.

"boy you gon be the next LeBron with 2 kids in the league," another fan commented.

"Another One⁉️ It’s Time To Put Gil In The Basketball Dads Convo," another fan said.

Gilbert's son, Alijah Arenas, is a five-star recruit in the Class of 2026 and is ranked No. 4 in the country. He is also the second-best shooting guard in his class, as per On3. Hamiley seems to be following in her brother's footsteps.

Gilbert Arenas' other children, Izela, Alijah and Aloni are also elite hoopers

Gilbert Arenas might be the best NBA dad in the world. All his children are great talents and look bound to do great things in the league. His eldest child, Izela Arenas, is currently playing for the Louisville Cardinals and is expected to play in the WNBA.

His second son, Alijah, is a five-star prospect in the Class of 2026 and is bound to join a great collegiate program to further his basketball education. Gilbert's third child, Aloni is also a high school basketball player and is currently playing at a high level. Their youngest sibling, Hamiley Arenas, had a terrific performance in her high school debut.

It is safe to say that the Arenas bloodline is a well-trained force. All the Arenas children are set up for success in basketball by their former NBA father.

