2025 four-star quarterback Julian Lewis out of Carrolton High School has been committed to USC since August 2023 but a change in his commitment may be brewing. Rumors have circulated that the Colorado Buffaloes may be able to flip Julian from USC.

Current Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders is projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. With his eventual departure from the Buffaloes, many wonder what or who will be the answer at quarterback at Colorado. That's where Julian Lewis factors in.

On Friday, Steve Wiltfong of On3 talked about the possibility of Lewis becoming a Colorado Buffalo:

"He always loved but how is it going to come together on the field? And now here they are in contention to win the Big 12. So I think, more than anything that has thrusted Colorado into pole position at this point in the process. For Julian Lewis, the important factors in his recruitment, in my opinion, where can he play the earliest?

Trending

"Colorado, I think if he picks the Buffaloes, they'll just ride with him and go through any kind of potential growing pains he would have in college as a true freshman starter, and he's probably one of the more ready made high school quarterbacks to step into a college football program and play the stage has never been too big for Julian Lewis.

"But I think seeing them on the field this fall now competing for a college football playoff spot, that validates everything that the coaching staff was saying to Julian before the season about their ambitions, and it's a place that now he could see himself being successful on the field. Because, look, they were four and eight the year before, and so now you're competing for a college football playoff."

Colorado has been pushing for Lewis for quite some time. They offered him in January of 2023 and he officially visited the Buffaloes on June 21, 2024. During the visit a viral photo of Shedeur Sanders "handing the keys to Julian" in a sense. The social media post went viral and that led many to believe that Lewis may play his college football for Colorado.

Tom Loy of 247Sports has Lewis at 100 percent to Colorado per their Crystal Ball Prediction.

Julian Lewis flip would be a major boost for Colorado

Julian Lewis is ranked as the ninth-best quarterback and 14th-best player in the state of Georgia in the class of 2025 according to 247sports. As such, the QB has over 35 offers. This regular season, Lewis threw for 2,549 yards and 36 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions while averaging 254.9 passing yards per game and accumulating 177 completions.

USC currently has the 13th-ranked 2025 recruiting class while Colorado has the 78th-ranked 2025 class by 247sports. Could Lewis flip his commitment from USC to Colorado? If he does it would be a huge boost to the Buffaloes recruitment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place