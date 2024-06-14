"He gave me a ton of tips": 4-star TE JC Anderson shares his experience working out with Notre Dame staff

Notre Dame assistant coach Mike Denbrock is recruiting top talent for the Fighting Irish for the 2026 class, and four-star tight end JC Anderson is on his list. Anderson discussed making strides in his relationship with the coach during his unofficial visit on Monday.

Anderson received his offer from Notre Dame during the program's 'Pot of Gold Day' campaign. This marked the beginning of a developing relationship between him and the Irish's coaching staff. His first visit occurred on November 18 for the Wake Forest game, and he has visited Notre Dame three times.

Anderson worked out with Denbrock during his second unofficial visit on March 22. The recent visit in June only increased his impression of the coaching style and expertise of Denbrock.

Trending

“I got more tips than I’ve ever gotten in a 30-minute workout,” Anderson said (via Blue & Gold) on Wednesday. “He helped me a lot. He gave me a ton of tips, and I took them to the 1-on-1s. I did a great job in the 1-on-1s in the camp, too."

Expand Tweet

“Then, I got to learn a little bit about how he coaches. It was a great time," he added.

The On3 Industry Ranking lists Anderson as the No. 146 overall prospect, the No. 6 tight end, and the No. 4 prospect in Illinois. Meanwhile, 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 103 overall prospect, the No. 6 tight end, and the No. 3 prospect in Illinois. During his sophomore year, Anderson recorded 30 receptions for 307 yards and three touchdowns, with a long reception of 43 yards in 10 games.

Which program has the most potential to earn JC Anderson's commitment?

JC Anderson has already received offers from the following programs:

Arkansas

Cincinnati

Florida

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Baylor

Marshall

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota, Rutgers

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Oregon

Penn State

Purdue

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Virginia Tech

Wisconsin.

Illinois currently appears to be the front-runner in the race for Anderson's commitment, having hosted him five times. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Illinois a 33.3% probability of securing him, the highest of any school. Notre Dame is sitting behind the program with a 17.7% probability of securing the tight end's commitment.

However, the recruitment battle is far from over, as JC Anderson is set to visit LSU for the first time on Wednesday and Tennessee on June 23.