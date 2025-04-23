"He is going to Notre Dame, so they will knock him down": Fans back four-star RB Javian Osborne's father for ranking snub

Four-star running back Javian Osborne is going to choose between Notre Dame and Michigan for his college decision. However, the Forney High School (Texas) standout's beep with On3 continues.

On Monday, On3 released their list of top 10 running backs in the 2026 class, which featured Savion Hiter, Ezavier Crowell, KJ Edwards, Brian Bonner, Jonathan Hatton Jr., Jonaz Walton, Shahn Alston, Derrek Cooper, Messiah Mickens and Carsyn Baker, but left Osborne off the list.

This caused a stir, especially since Osborne is ranked No. 3 at his position by Rivals and No. 10 by 247Sports. Osborne's father, Maurice Osborne Jr., voiced his frustration under the On3 tweet, writing:

"This is ridiculous, I repeat RIDICULOUS‼️Go watch the film and stop all the analytics. Nobody is doing stuff on film like Javian Osborne bottom line. Setting up runs, contact balance long distance speed, catching out the backfield.

Notre Dame fans backed Maurice's stance and suggested the snub might be tied to Osborne reportedly leaning toward the Fighting Irish.

"They know he is going to Notre Dame already so of course they will knock him down a couple pegs. ND fans know how much of DUDE he is 🙌🏻," one fan said.

"Tell em stop being disrespectful💯☘️," a fan said.

"Sorry. As soon as he puts ND on his final list…. We see this too often. No need to worry about this. Just run behind the best OL and RB friendly offense in football," another fan said.

Osborne has a phenomenal high school record with 4,522 rushing yards and 69 touchdowns on 622 carries across three seasons, which strengthens his case for inclusion in any top 10 list.

"Let them sleep man, when he is balling and they are fallen they will realize then. Go Irish ☘️," one fan said.

"Real ones know ☘️," another fan said.

If Javian Osborne picks Notre Dame, he will become the first running back commit in the No. 5-ranked class in 2026.

Javian Osborne praises Notre Dame RB coach Ja’Juan Seider

Michigan was initially considered the favorite to land Javian Osborne, but Notre Dame’s running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider has made a strong impression in a short span and positioned the Irish as the new frontrunners.

"When I went on the first visit, we just hit it off really well,” Osborne told the Irish Sports Daily on Sunday. “He wasn’t faking anything. I’ve been on a lot of visits where you can tell a coach is faking it. Coach Seider was just really personable and wanted to build that relationship. It was genuine. I felt that. I was able to build that trust with him. I trust and believe in what he says.”

As Javian Osborne appears to be leaning away from Michigan, the Wolverines have shifted their focus to Savion Hiter, the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class.

