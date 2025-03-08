"He going to VA" "Maryland Terps": Hoops fans react as 4-star PG Chance Mallory narrows down on 5 schools for potential commitment

Chance Mallory, a four-star point guard from Charlottesville, Virginia is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country. However, the 5-foot-9 athlete has trimmed his list to five schools: Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Vanderbilt.

The four-star prospect previously committed to the Virginia Cavaliers but took a U-turn from his pledge after the departure of the program's coach, Tony Bennett. Mallory is now back in the recruiting cycle and is exploring his options.

Tipton Edits shared the news of Mallory's final shortlist on Instagram, and fans shared their thoughts on the point guard's potential destinations.

"Maryland Terps!!," one fan said.

"UVA," another fan commented.

"Wahoowa," a fan wrote.

Fans' comments on Instagram (Credits: IG/@tiptonedits)

According to On3, the Cavaliers hold the edge over other programs and have an 80.2% of landing the four-star point guard. Virginia fans flocked to the comment section:

"UVA fans want to see you take over Charlottesville," one fan said.

"He going to VA," another fan commented.

"nga bout to recommit," a fan posted.

Fans' comments on Instagram (Credits: IG/@tiptonedits)

Chance Mallory is ranked No. 56 in the country and is the eighth-best player at his position from the class of 2025, per On3. He is also the third-best player from the state of Virginia.

Chance Mallory talks about the qualities he is looking for in his desired school

The four-star point guard from St. Anne's-Belfield School, Chance Mallory, is down to five schools. The once-Virginia commit included the Cavaliers as well as Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt in his final shortlist.

He spoke about what he is looking for in a school in an interview with On3:

"Relationships and trust, those are my two main things with my decision," Mallory said, per On3. "I’m a big loyalty guy, so a coach having trust in me and being loyal to me is very important. I like to play fast and play for a coach that gives his players a lot of freedom to make plays and make decisions."

The Cavaliers are the current leaders in the race to land Chance Mallory, per the recruiting website. According to MaxPreps, the four-star point guard had a tremendous junior year, leading his team to a 26-4 record while averaging 26.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

