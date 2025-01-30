"He gonna be the next JAMES": Hoops fans react to Notre Dame hooper Tyran Strokes training with NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews

A video clip of five-star junior Tyran Strokes training with NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews has generated different reactions from hoops fans since it surfaced on Wednesday. The video which was shared by @lethalshooter on Instagram featured coach Chris Matthews guiding Stokes through a series of attacking moves, and offering instructions and encouragement as the young prospect works on the moves.

In reaction to the post, some fans began comparing Stokes to different NBA stars:

“Man you put the young boul on game ! He gonna be the next JAMES.” One fan said.

“Is he a version of Paolo Banchero a bit?” Another asked.

Some fans also commented on Stokes talent and potential, predicting big things for the young prospect:

“Tyran 1 of 1...gonna be a problem once he in the league.” One fan said.

“Stokes is a one of one. Continue to get better and better…” Another fan said.

“I've been talking about this kids for 3 years now I seen him kill at like age 11 he's one of them ones.” said another.

“The kid Stokes is a dawg for real… IYKYK 💪🏾💪🏾” another commented.

Some of the comments were also focused on the coaching itself, with many attributing the attacking moves to NBA legend Koby Bryant as the originator:

“He got a lot of those tips from Kobe.... Especially the foot work when implementing a pump fake.” One fan said.

“Iron sharpens iron, Kobe said that about the pump fake. I love the knowledge living on🔥🔥🙌.” Said another.

“He got that from Kobe, stop it.” Another said.

Tyran Stokes goes off with dominant double-double performance after overrated chants at Chaminade

Chaminade fans thought it wise to scream the overrated chant at Tyran Stokes during their game with the Knights on Tuesday. The No. 1 ranked junior, however, gave the perfect response, delivering 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead Notre Dame to a commanding 91-47 victory over the Eagles.

In an Instagram reel shared by “Home Team Hoops” on Wednesday, Chaminade fans were heard chanting “overrated” at Tyran Stokes. He responded with a crucial steal, dribbled the length of the court, threw down an emphatic dunk, and celebrated the moment. The video also featured highlights of his dunks, buckets, and passes throughout the game.

With the victory, Notre Dame are now on a 19-4 record this season. They will be hoping for another victory when they face Crespi high school on Thursday.

