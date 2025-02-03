"He got his Pops audacity": Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' humiliating poster dunk attempt 

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, he continues to dominate for Chatsworth High School as he led his team to a dominating 62-44 victory over Granada Hills Charter on Sunday.

While Arenas locked in the win, he was also seen attempting a humiliating poster dunk over a Granada Hills Charter defender. The highlight of the dunk attempt was posted by the famous Instagram page Home Town Hoops as Arenas is seen attempting the between-the-legs dunk over the defender:

The attempt united hoops fans together in the comments section as they were in awe of Arenas:

Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' humiliating poster dunk attempt (Credits: @hometeamhoops/IG)

"He got his Pops audacity 😱," a fan said.

"😂😂😂 that's the ultimate disrespect dunk lol," another fan said.

"Lmao yeah he’s Gil’s son," one fan said.

More fans joined the comments section and tagged his father, Gilbert Arenas and wanting to see the full video:

Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' humiliating poster dunk attempt

"Wtf are you feeding him 😂😂, you might need to bond him out. Looks like he caught a body 😂🔥🔥 @no.chill.gil," a fan said.

"@no.chill.gil we need a emergency show ! Lmaoo wtf going on bro," another fan said.

"@no.chill.gil Hey man show the full clip we wanna see the greatness, he gone be better than you 😂," one fan said.

Alijah Arenas' scouting report after USC commitment

Alijah Arenas reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025 and was still named as a top ten recruit by 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard had 22 offers from top programs, including Arizona, UCLA, Louisville and more.

However, after unofficial visits to USC, Arizona and UCLA, Arenas committed to Eric Musselman's side. 247Sports' insider Adam Finkelstein talked about Arenas in his scouting report:

"He's a bit of a late-bloomer who has continued to grow throughout his high school career and now stands at nearly 6-foot-6 with a massive 7-foot wingspan and 8-foot-9 standing reach. He also has elite, almost glue-like hands."

Arenas will be accompanied by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington at Musselman's side next season.

