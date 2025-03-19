"He was just kind of overshadowed by everybody else": Texas high school coach on Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders in high school

Shedeur Sanders is one of the football talents who have seen their stock improve greatly over the past few years. The former Colorado quarterback is a projected top-two pick in the 2025 NFL, but it wasn’t always like that. His rise from playing at the FCS level to leading Colorado’s revival as a national powerhouse is nothing short of remarkable.

It's all the more remarkable for people who watched him play in high school, especially coaches who were on the opposing side. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football's interview with three such coaches shed a lot of light on how incredibly Sanders' career has taken off since high school.

Matt Nally, who coordinated Melissa’s offense in two encounters with Sanders’ Trinity School in 2018 and 2019, said:

“He was always extremely accurate. He was very imposing, very well put together. But he was just kind of overshadowed by everyone else. They were talent stacked on talent.

"You could see other teams and be like, ‘Okay, that kid is the most dynamic; we have to stop that kid.’ When we played them, it was like, ‘You have to stop everybody. Good luck.’”

What was Shedeur Sanders’ high school career like?

Shedeur Sanders attended Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. His coach-player relationship with his father started at this time. While Shedeur was the school’s quarterback, Coach Prime was the offensive coordinator, forging a great working relationship with his son.

It was also a relationship filled with success, as Sanders left the school with a 47-5 career record and three straight TAPPS DII state championships.

Despite a high school career punctuated with so much success, Sanders still wasn’t given a standout rating by the major recruiting services. Only ESPN rated him four-star, while he was considered a three-star prospect by the rest. Notwithstanding, he had an exciting recruitment process, which saw him initially commit to FAU.

However, with his father’s hiring by Jackson State, it was only a matter of time before he flipped his commitment to the Tigers. He was for a time their highest-rated recruit ever. But he wasn’t for long, as No. 1 prospect and future Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would shock the nation by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State.

Shedeur Sanders’ career has been all about what consistent hard work can achieve. It’s the legacy he takes with him to the NFL.

