"He has just taken to it like a sponge": Auburn GM has high praises for elite QB signee Deuce Knight as he stands out at the Spring practice

Deuce Knight finished his high school career with a five-star ranking. Expectations surrounding such an elite player like him in college football continue to increase, and Knight proved his caliber perfectly in April when Hugh Freeze's program held spring practice.

Auburn General Manager Will Redmond is confident the Tigers landed a standout talent in quarterback Knight.

"You spend any time with Deuce Knight, you realize very quickly that you're dealing with a highly capable and mature individual," Redmond said. "In any scenario, in any room he walks in, he can meet with folks, he can hold conversations, he's confident, he's poised."

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound prospect served as Auburn’s second-team quarterback this spring. He made his share of rookie mistakes, but he also showed flashes of exceptional skill throughout the event, and Redmond praised his development under Freeze, QB coach Ken Austin and assistant Jesse Stone.

"He has just taken to it like a sponge and it's because he's willing to do the work," Redmond said. "He has the football character that we believed he had throughout the recruiting process. He's an awesome kid, man. I am so excited to see him on this team for years to come, it's really exciting."

Deuce Knight originally committed to Notre Dame but flipped to Auburn on Oct. 2. The Irish later replaced him with former Clemson commit Blake Hebert.

Deuce Knight opens up about his bonding with Jackson Arnold

Auburn added former Oklahoma standout Jackson Arnold through the transfer portal this offseason, who is slated to start in Week 1 for the Tigers. Deuce Knight is in the mix for the backup quarterback spot, competing with Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels and is expected to take over as the starter in 2026.

Despite his long-term potential, Knight isn’t focused on being the starting quarterback right now. Instead, he is prioritizing daily improvement and being a supportive teammate.

“I call [Jackson Arnold] late at night if we’re looking over a script or something and ask him a question and he’ll have the answer for me," Knight told AL. Com in April. "It’s like another coach on the field. And then he’s just a cool guy. Jackson plays around a lot. He’s something similar like me.”

Deuce Knight and his Auburn squad will kick off the 2025 season against Baylor on August 29 in Waco, Texas.

