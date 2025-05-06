"He knows my game": IMG Academy standout Darius Acuff Jr. shares one aspect of his game coach Calipiari is improving ahead of his Arkansas career 

Darius Acuff, the No. 9 player in the 2025 class, according to On3's Industry Rankings, will be heading to the Arkansas Razorbacks next season. The 6-foot-1 finished his high school basketball career at IMG Academy and was also a part of the Iverson Classic on May 2 in Hampton, Virginia.

In an interview with the famous basketball page Slam High School, Acuff talked about coach John Calipari and what he expects from him. Slam High School shared the quote along with some highlights on Tuesday on Instagram.

"After dominating HS hoops, Darius Acuff is ready to run the show for Coach Calipari at Arkansas 👀🔥 @dariusacuff5," the post was captioned.

“He knows my game. He just wants me to be more of a leader and everything will come with itself,” Acuff said.

In the interview, Darius Acuff also discussed training in the ACC’s gym near his childhood home in Detroit. Rashad, the father of Acuff's uncle, has taken care of the gym since 2003.

“I was just in there every day working out," Acuff added. "Literally since I was around that age up to now, I’ve been working out there. It’s never changed. I’ve been working with my dad, uncle, all types of stuff. Even our AAU team when we were little, that’s where we practiced at. All the memories are definitely in that gym."

Why did Darius Acuff sign for Arkansas?

The point guard is ranked second in his position and third in Florida. He received interest from plenty of programs across the nation, including the Kansas Jayhawks, Michigan Wolverines, Houston Cougars and Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, he signed for the Razorbacks in July. Furthermore, the IMG Academy player also talked about the relationship he shared with coach John Calipari. ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi shared Acuff's comments in an article on July 27.

"We have a great relationship. We have been tight for a year and half," Acuff said. "Growing up I knew what type of guard coach he was. He built the best relationship with me. He keeps it real. It's like he is already your coach when you speak with him. He has been there from the start. That was a separator.

"History speaks for itself. All the guards he has put in the league. I want to be part of that."

Darius Acuff will be joined by five-star shooting guard Meleek Thomas and four-star small forward Isaiah Sealy next season.

