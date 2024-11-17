"He has left a legacy": Arkansas HC John Calipari pays his final respects to legendary high school coach

Tennessee high school coaching legend Terry Tippett died on Saturday at the age of 79. He has mentored countless people, including Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari, who posted a tribute tweet for Tippett.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Terry Tippett, a high school coaching legend and icon from Memphis has passed away. Learned a lot of basketball from him. He became a good friend and a great mentor. One of the very best that I learned a ton from. He has left a legacy through all the players that he has coached and impacted. A good man that will be missed. Rest in peace Coach," Calipari tweeted.

As a high school basketball coach, Tippett won six state titles and is the only high school boys coach to do so at three different schools. He had 902 wins under his belt, the second most in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Tippett started his coaching career at Collierville High School in 1968, where he not only coached basketball but also football and baseball. He had more success with his second school, Dyer County High School, winning the TSSAA Class A Championships in 1972 and 1973.

He also coached two AAA "Mr. Basketball" winners and won Coach of the Year six times. In 2005, he was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

John Calipari unhappy with Arkansas players despite victory vs. Troy

On Wednesday, No. 18 Arkansas (2-1) beat Troy 65-49 at Bud Walton Arena. However, Razorbacks coach John Calipari was not happy with his players, especially during the game's final three minutes.

In the final 3:20, Arkansas had three turnovers and forced some shots. They also missed a free throw, which frustrated Calipari.

"I was not in a good place in the locker room after the game," Calipari said during a postgame interview. "And the reason is, I need to teach these guys how to win and how to finish games."

Calipari is in his first year as coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks after leaving Kentucky.

Arkansas beat Lipscomb 76-60 but then lost to No. 12 Baylor 72-67 in its second game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback