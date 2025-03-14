Five-star Oregon commit Kendre Harrison may be considered the best tight end in the country, but the football star also plays basketball and proved he is good at it. The tight end dropped 26 points and 19 rebounds for the Reidsville Rams to the final of the 2025 NCHSAA Men's Basketball 2A State Championships.

Entering the 2A state title playoffs as the No. 1 seed, Reidsville took on the No. 15 Bandys Trojans in the Final Four. Although Bandys had been the most surprising team in the Final Four, Kendre Harrison shut down their fairytale run in the playoffs. This victory also has fans talking on Instagram.

"I’ll have to look up his football highlights, but sheesh, he might be better on the hardwood," one wrote.

"Them young men are tough, they been ballin for a min, so glad I got to see them play in person," another wrote.

"Lil bro need 7 minutes of game time in the chip!" Another wrote.

More fans were impressed with Harrison's performance in the 2A state semifinal.

"They gotta give lil cuz a ring fasho!" Another wrote.

"And he still got another year to go, he is just a junior," one wrote.

"59 game win streak is crazy," another wrote regarding Reidsville's 59-game winning streak.

Fans react to Kendre Harrison leading Reidsville to the 2A state final (Source: Instagram/ slam_hs)

Reidsville will next face No. 3 Northwood in the state final on Saturday. This is the team's third straight trip to the state final.

Kendre Harrison shuts down recruitment, cements Oregon commitment

Kendre Harrison, who also plays power forward in basketball, might still be a junior, but he has already committed to the Oregon Ducks. The No. 1 tight end has cemented his commitment to Oregon, as the Reidsville star announced that he was shutting down his recruitment on Thursday.

“What’s understood don’t have to be explained. I’m home. Sco Ducks,” he said to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Harrison visited Eugene, Oregon, in January and was impressed with Dan Lanning's program. He spoke with ScoopDuck soon after he committed in November.

“It really felt like I was at home, man,” he said. “Going back home right now, it feels kind of weird. It feels like I belong there. That’s the main thing.”

Harrison will play basketball and football once he gets to Eugene in 2026.

