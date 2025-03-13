Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors are through to the CIF State Division II State Finals after winning their regional final game against Bakersfield Christian High School on Tuesday. Alijah Arenas contributed 21 points to the victory.

SportsCenter Next, via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, shared a post that highlighted Alijah's performance in the game, and it has generated several reactions from fans.

Some fans compared Aalijah's performance to that of former NBA stars, including his dad:

"Man he move like Pippen🔥🔥." One fan said.

"Next T-Mac." Another fan said.

"Just like his dad shooting over double teams 😂😂." Said another.

"Just like 👍🏾 his father!!!!" Another said.

Some fans simply praised his skill and performance, while others congratulated him:

"Boy footwork is ELITE! @no.chill.gil gave this kid the tools for success from ground up." One fan said.

"Too easy for the young man 🔥🔥🔥." Another fan said.

"Congrats my brothers go win it all." Said another.

"Bruh is in the Hall of frame for Chatsworth 👏🏾👏🏾." Another said.

"He move like Pippen": Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas winning the California regional championship game. (Image via Instagram @sportscenternext)

Alijah Arenas has been incredibly crucial for Chatsworth this season, averaging 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game and leading the Chancellors to a 26-8 record.

NBA sons Alijah Arenas and Bryce James to feature in California state championships

The 2025 California state championships are scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, will be leading the Chatsworth Chancellors as they face Jesuit High School in their state finals game on Saturday.

In the same vein, NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James will feature for Sierra Canyon in their final against Stockton Lincoln on Friday.

Bryce will make his first appearance in a California state title game. The last time Sierra Canyon made it to the final was in the 2019/2020 season, but couldn't play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Arenas, this final is another shot at the state title. Last year, his 44-point performance wasn't enough as Chatsworth fell 74-66 to Monterey in the Division IV final. Hopefully, they will be able to get past the Jesuit marauders this year.

