"He been moving crazy": Hoops fans react as rising high school star Connor Sprattley drops a 27-point triple double

Unranked guard Connor Sprattley from the Thomas Jefferson Campus has been making headlines with his recent performances. On Thursday, Sprattley led his school to a tight 88-86 win against the Lincoln Railsplitters, achieving a remarkable 27-point triple-double to secure the Orange Wave's 16th win in a row.

The win improved Thomas Jerfferson's record to 26-1, with an unbeaten 14-0 run in the PSAL 4A Brooklyn/Staten Island I Basketball division. Famous basketball page Ballislife took to Instagram to share highlights of Sprattley's dominance, showcasing his ability to dismantle opposing defenses both in the paint and from beyond the arc:

Hoops fans were amazed by Sprattley's performance and reacted in the comments section of the post:

Hoops fans react as rising high school star Connor Sprattley drops a 27-point triple double

"He been moving crazy," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "This is Tough😤He put that pain in with out Jah. Which shows he don’t need Nobody💯 solid he steeped up when they needed him most."

"Chip chasing @sprattleyfam4," commented a fan.

"TUFF!!!!!!!!!!!!" another fan commented.

More fans joined in to commend Sprattley's performance:

"this kid is amazing. idk how or why he's still unranked tho? even besides scoring he does so much, look at his off the ball movement. This the same guy who dropped 71 and 50 BTW, stats don't lie, you can't argue with figures. He's top tier and deserves to play in a top program," this fan was full of praise for Sprattley.

A fan talked about the senior's 70 and 51-point performances, "this the same dude that dropped 51, then 70 the next game?"

"Without arguably their best player. Tuff," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "Diff."

Connor Sprattley earns praise from teammate Jahda Swann

Sprattley's teammate and New York's No. 1 player Jahda Swann was impressed by Sprattley's 71-point performance and talked about his leadership qualities in a YouTube video posted by NYC Basketball History last month:

"Yeah that's the (Sprattley) captain on the squad so, we got to go whatever he says cause he's the captain, he's the senior but yeah, Conor is great. When I'm not having good days, he's always having good days with scoring, playing defense, talking to us. So yeah, Conor is great." (00:00 - 0:16)

According to Rivals, Connor Sprattely has an offer from the University of Massachusetts. However, he has not made any decision on his collegiate career as of yet.

