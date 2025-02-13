"He play ball like he having fun": Hoops fans in awe of Javen Colbert putting up 30 points in 10 minutes against rivals

Javen Colbert is gaining attention as an underrated player in high school basketball. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2 shooting guard from Decatur High School (Decatur, Texas) scored 44 points against the Bridgeport Bulls. He scored 30 of those in just 10 minutes.

The Eagles won 79-57 and concluded the 2024-25 season with a 26-8 record and a third-place district finish. Colbert's performance got a lot of fans talking.

"I like how he play it’s just smooth he play ball like he having fun," one fan pointed out.

"Best part is the score, youd think they’d be up 40 its a close game hes the only one scoring 😭," another commenter said.

"He definitely raw but who on the other team because they was keeping up 👀 so somebody else was raw," noted another commenter.

Meanwhile, others were impressed with how he handled himself on the court.

"Big bucket getter," said one person.

"He getting to it," another commenter said.

"🔥 that YN hooping keep balling," commented another person.

Fans react to Javen Colbert dropping 30 points in 10 minutes (Source: Instagram/ dallashoopsscene)

Adan Gonzalez added 12 points, while Kaceson Ore and Chase Berg each added six. Following the win, the Eagles are in the playoffs and await their next opponent.

Javen Colbert is a consistent offensive force for Decatur

Javen Colbert is a key player in the Eagles' success, averaging 32.3 points per game this season. In a Feb. 7 game against Lake Worth, he scored 32 points in an 84-59 victory. Earlier, on Jan. 17, he dropped 40 points against Bridgeport.

Despite not receiving star ratings from major recruiting sites, Colbert has excelled in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 4.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game while shooting 52% from the field and 42% from three-point range.

