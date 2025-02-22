“He played against KD, what y’all think he bout to do to Jimmy from Algebra class”: Hoops fans react to Alijah Arenas’ dominant game for Chatsworth 

USC commit and son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas, led his team to a massive 62-51 win in the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championship quarter finals against Fairfax on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 23 points to lead his team to the semifinals of the tournament.

Ad

Chatsworth will now face Palisades on Monday and will need Areans to replicated his performance against Fairfax. The popular basketball page Ballislife shared some highlights of Arenas, showcasing his impressive offensive skills:

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans were amazed by his spectacular performance and took to the comments section to commend his game:

Hoops fans react to Alijah Arenas’ dominant game for Chatsworth

"He played against Kd, what yall think he bout to do to Jimmy from Alegebra class😂," a fan commented humorously.

Ad

"That dudes game is smooth. Those one footer fades 🤯 🔥 already has that balance and touch. That’s tough 😤," a fan commented.

"This kid nickname should be Automatic," another fan added.

"Being Gilbert Arenas’ son comes with a lifetime highlight reel? This kid is already playing like a vet," another fan said.

However, some fans thought that Arenas was not facing tough competition:

Ad

Hoops fans react to Alijah Arenas’ dominant game for Chatsworth

"He nice , real smooth but i never see him pass and the competition be looking mediocre I wanna see him against sme real comp," one fan said.

Ad

"What division are they in? They’re not playing SJB or Harvard Westlake. They may have a chance vs Inglewood or Westchester," another fan commented.

"I swear bro is playing the easiest teams, Fairfax is mid at best and he only dropped 23 smh," another added.

Gilbert Arenas on Alijah Arenas' decision to choose USC

Alijah Arenas' father, Gilbert Arenas, discussed his son's decision to choose the Trojans despite receiving offers from other programs, including UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and Louisville.

Ad

He credited head coach Eric Musselman, who replaced Andy Enfield, asserting that no five-star prospect wanted to play for Enfield:

"No five-star wanted to go to USC until he (Enfield) got fired," Gilbert Arenas said.

Ad

"The group gets a 30-0 record, but the players themselves never learned how to go balls to the wall, never learned how to take over games (and) how to hang on to wins! Hence why they all become role players never stars," he added.

Alijah Arenas will be joined by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter at the Trojans next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback