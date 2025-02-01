Five-star prospect Koa Peat has received praise from high school basketball fans after showing out in Perry Pumas’ basketball clash against Basha Bears on Jan 31, 2025. Peat has been impressive this season and continued in the same vein, dropping 17 points as the Pumas won by 11 points (73-62).

The 6-foot-8 power forward showed an array of impressive skills in the game, including a superb dunk and a block in the highlight reel shared on Ballislife's Instagram page. The highlight reel got a lot of fans talking, with one comparing him to Carlos Boozer.

“Yea I really had him locked up in high school” - 2038 ahh speech,” a fan said.

“he like that 🙌,” another fan said.

“He plays like Carlos Boozer. Kid has a bright future ahead of him,” another fan said.

Hoops fans react to McDonald's All-American Koa Peat's explosive game for Perry (Image by Instagram/@ballislife)

The fans kept praising the No. 7 overall prospect in the high school basketball class of 2025, as per On3 ranking.

“F*ck I’m gonna goon to this later, a fan said.

“Meh,” a fan said.

“🍃elite,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, with the win, the Pumas improved to 18-2 this season. The team returns to action on Feb 1, 2025, with a match against Chandler. Peat and his teammates will then take on Casteel, Hamilton and Chandler on Feb 4, 7 and 12, respectively.

Koa Peat’s college future remains a mystery

While he continues to impress in his final few months as a high school baller, Peat has not decided on where he will be playing college basketball.

The 6-foot-8 power forward is one of the two players in the top 15 in his class along with Brayden Burries yet to commit to any college. However, he has cut his list of potential colleges to five. Peat has listed Texas, Baylor, Houston, Arizona and Arizona State as possible landing destinations.

As per On3, Arizona is the favorite to sign the No. 7 overall prospect, with the Wildcats given a 75% chance of landing the Pumas star. The Wildcats' head coach Tommy Lloyd was also in attendance to watch Peat in the clash against the Basha Bears.

Having missed out on Gilbert Arenas, who recently committed to USC, Arizona will hope Peat commits his college future to them.

