"He really wants to be the best ever": Hoops fans react to compilation of AJ Dybantsa's best moments in high school basketball 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN and On3's Industry Rankings), will head to the BYU Cougars next season. The 6-foot-9 small forward started his high school basketball career at St. Sebastian and concluded it at Utah Prep.

Some of his highlights were uploaded by the Instagram page SLAM High School on Saturday, where Dybantsa can be seen dunking the ball over players.

He was also seen performing some Eastbay and windmill dunks, driving to the rim and even shooting stepback jumpers.

Hoops fans were elated after seeing the highlight reel of the 18-year-old. They shared their reactions in the comments section:

Hoops fans react to compilation of AJ Dybantsa's best moments in high school basketball

"Best part about his growth is him growing into his body more and more every year. He’s never been uncoordinated, always guard fluid movements. Hope he really wants to be the best ever. It’s hard but I’d love to watch him chase the title," a fan said.

Another fan added, "he been at the top, ain't no way yall can argue about that now, how you gon look at this and say there's a better player in his class now."

"This gon be top 5 mixtape all time one day," commented a fan.

More fans joined the comments section to talk about Dybantsa's performance:

"yall see what it is about now? its about consistency, he been dominant since the start. even after reclassification he came out to be on the top, he understands the game better and knows has a great iq both on and off the court," said a fan.

A fan added, "Who birthed this kid!? Geezzz 🔥🤯"

This fan had an unpopular opinion, "I'm getting a James Wiseman/Ben Simmons vibe from him."

"Smoove🔥," another fan commented.

AJ Dybantsa's 25-point performance not enough at Jordan Brand Classic

After leading Team West to a 105-92 win in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2 and Team USA to a 124-114 win against Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 12, AJ Dybantsa's 25-point performance was not enough for Team Flight to win against Team Air at the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18.

Dybantsa, who was accompanied by other top prospects like Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac Jr., USC Trojans signee Sadiq White and Duke Blue Devils signee Nikolas Khamenia, recorded nine rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes in the 141-124 loss against Team Air.

Dybantsa missed out on the Iverson Classic because the dates clashed with his BYU enrollment.

