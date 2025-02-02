High school basketball fans are optimistic about Bryce James, LeBron James' son, and his potential to play at an elite level. In a Ballislife Instagram reel, James showcased his impressive skills, including a strong dunk and solid ball handling.

Although he ranks outside the top 200 in the Class of 2025, fans believe he has what it takes to succeed.

“Bryce is the One," a fan said.

“Kid is going to be special. He gets it,” another fan said.

“He's soo smooth and soft," another wrote.

Hoops fans react to LeBron James' son Bryce James' layup and dunk mixtape (Image by Instagram/@ballislife)

The fans kept praising James' game, with one even comparing him to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

“He reminds me of a lankier Ant,” a fan said.

“late bloomer….,” a fan said.

James showed his potential in Sierra Canyon's win over Bishop Alemany on Thursday. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard dropped 18 points in the 78-53 victory.

James also helped Sierra Canyon to a 63-54 win over Notre Dame on Saturday. The win improved Sierra Canyon's record this season to 20-4.

Bryce James still needs improvement. The guard was not selected for this year's McDonald’s All-American game and has missed much of his senior season.

He played in last year's Nike EYBL, averaging 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, shooting 39.0% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range in 22.0 minutes per game. His best performance came against Nightrydas Elite, where he scored 21 points.

Bryce James taking his talents to Arizona

Bryce James committed to the Arizona Wildcats in January, choosing the school over Ohio State and Duquesne.

Bryce James, a three-star recruit, is ranked as the No. 47 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 30 prospect in California, according to 247Sports.

He will join Dwayne Aristode in Arizona's 2025 recruiting class, while top prospect Koa Peat may also come on board.

