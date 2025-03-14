"He’s actually LeBron": YNG Dreamerz reacts as South Carolina signee Eli Ellis creates OTE assist history

South Carolina signee Eli Ellis has surpassed the Overtime Elite league’s assist record after delivering a team-high 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists in YNG Dreamerz’s 102-94 win over City Reapers on Friday. He has now recorded 251 assists, surpassing Amen Thompson’s previous mark.

Overtime Elite, via its official Instagram page, shared a post highlighting Ellis’ record-breaking performance. As expected, the post sparked various reactions, including one from YNG Dreamerz’s official page.

YNG Dreamerz likened Ellis to NBA legend LeBron James:

“He’s actually LeBron,” the team wrote.

Fans also reacted to the post, some congratulating Ellis on the achievement while others praised his skills and performance.

“PC 📈📈📈 🤑🤑 Congratulations!!” one fan wrote.

“The GOAT himself,” another fan said.

“Just another record for the most decorated player in OTE history. Greatest career in league history so far no denying it 🤷🏻‍♂️💯," another fan wrote.

“I feel bad for anybody guarding him if cuz get a lil taller,” another said.

“Him 👑👑👑," said another.

With this victory, YNG Dreamerz has now won two of the five-game championship series against City Reapers. They edged City Reapers 93-91 in Game 1 but fell 89-79 in Game 2.

The next game in the series is scheduled for Saturday. A win will secure the title for YNG Dreamerz, while a City Reapers victory would tie the series at 2-2, forcing a decisive Game 5 on Sunday.

Ellis hopes to cap off his high school career with an OTE championship before heading to South Carolina to begin his college journey with the Gamecocks next season.

OTE MVP Eli Ellis dominating finals with 119 points in three games

South Carolina signee Eli Ellis is proving why he was named Overtime Elite MVP. The 6-foot shooting guard has racked up an impressive 119 points in three games, showcasing his dominance in the finals.

YNG Dreamerz is facing City Reapers in a best-of-five OTE championship series, and Ellis has led all scorers in each of the first three games, posting 29, 47 and 33 points, respectively. Alongside his scoring, he has also recorded 23 rebounds and 13 assists across the three games.

