  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "He’s a beast": Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla's performance at the AZ Compass Classic

"He’s a beast": Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla's performance at the AZ Compass Classic

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 17, 2025 11:48 GMT
&quot;He&rsquo;s a beast&quot;: Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla
"He’s a beast": Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla's performance at the AZ Compass Classic (Image: IG/methasylla6)

Mouhamed Sylla, the No. 83 recruit in the Class of 2025 showed his explosiveness in the game against the Oak Hill Academy at the AZ Compass Classic on Saturday. The 6-foot-10 center dominated the paint to lead Bella Vista College Prep to a 71-57 win on Friday.

Ad

Famous basketball page Ballislife published Sylla's highlights as he was seen towering over players to dunk the ball and even grab offensive rebounds for put-back points:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hoops fans were amazed by Sylla's domination and took to the comments section to post their reactions:

Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla&#039;s performance at the AZ Compass Classic
Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla's performance at the AZ Compass Classic
"He’s a beast 🙌🙌," a fan said.
Ad
"ATHLETIC WING 🔥🔥," another fan said.
"I mean he's the tallest out there, not taking anything away but my bro you can't be celebrating playing against small defenders EVERYTIME 😂 im not hating, just saying. but movement for a tall guy is amazing tho, credit where it's due but still take it down a notch huh?" one fan said.
Ad

Other fans joined the comments section to talk about the defending and the difference in Sylla's and the defenders' sizes:

Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla&#039;s performance at the AZ Compass Classic
Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla's performance at the AZ Compass Classic
"EXPLOSIVE but we'll only be able to see how good he actually is after he faces players his size. But the fundamentals look great, it's easy blocking shots and dominating the paint with size," a fan said.
Ad
"He’s way taller than this team cmon," another fan said
"He hit the man in the head🤣🤣," one fan said.

Why did Mouhamed Sylla choose Georgia Tech?

Mouhamed Sylla ranks No. 8 in the center position and No. 3 in Arizona. The center had interest from six programs including Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Kansas, Washington, Oregon and Arizona State before he chose the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 16.

Ad

Furthermore, Sylla also took official visits to Kansas on Oct. 24, Georgia Tech on Oct. 31, Oregon on Nov. 10, Washington on Nov. 24 and Arkansas on Dec. 1. He spoke to On3 about his decision to join Georgia Tech:

“I chose Georgia Tech because on my visit there I felt like I’m at home and also I knew they could help me to make it to the league. They have been here from the beginning and they never gave up on me and I believe in them.”

He will now join Akai Fleming, Brandon Stores, Cole Kirouac and Eric Chatfield at Damon Stoudemire's team next season.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी