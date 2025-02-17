"He’s a beast": Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla's performance at the AZ Compass Classic

Mouhamed Sylla, the No. 83 recruit in the Class of 2025 showed his explosiveness in the game against the Oak Hill Academy at the AZ Compass Classic on Saturday. The 6-foot-10 center dominated the paint to lead Bella Vista College Prep to a 71-57 win on Friday.

Famous basketball page Ballislife published Sylla's highlights as he was seen towering over players to dunk the ball and even grab offensive rebounds for put-back points:

Hoops fans were amazed by Sylla's domination and took to the comments section to post their reactions:

Hoops fans react to Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla's performance at the AZ Compass Classic

"He’s a beast 🙌🙌," a fan said.

"ATHLETIC WING 🔥🔥," another fan said.

"I mean he's the tallest out there, not taking anything away but my bro you can't be celebrating playing against small defenders EVERYTIME 😂 im not hating, just saying. but movement for a tall guy is amazing tho, credit where it's due but still take it down a notch huh?" one fan said.

Other fans joined the comments section to talk about the defending and the difference in Sylla's and the defenders' sizes:

"EXPLOSIVE but we'll only be able to see how good he actually is after he faces players his size. But the fundamentals look great, it's easy blocking shots and dominating the paint with size," a fan said.

"He’s way taller than this team cmon," another fan said

"He hit the man in the head🤣🤣," one fan said.

Why did Mouhamed Sylla choose Georgia Tech?

Mouhamed Sylla ranks No. 8 in the center position and No. 3 in Arizona. The center had interest from six programs including Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Kansas, Washington, Oregon and Arizona State before he chose the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 16.

Furthermore, Sylla also took official visits to Kansas on Oct. 24, Georgia Tech on Oct. 31, Oregon on Nov. 10, Washington on Nov. 24 and Arkansas on Dec. 1. He spoke to On3 about his decision to join Georgia Tech:

“I chose Georgia Tech because on my visit there I felt like I’m at home and also I knew they could help me to make it to the league. They have been here from the beginning and they never gave up on me and I believe in them.”

He will now join Akai Fleming, Brandon Stores, Cole Kirouac and Eric Chatfield at Damon Stoudemire's team next season.

